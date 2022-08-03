Wendi and James Hammond recently purchased the Antler Bar in downtown Choteau, combining it with a vacation rental apartment upstairs, called “Biddy’s Roost.” Open seven days every week, the bar has a 10 a.m. to midnight schedule on Sundays through Thursdays, and a 10 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
“The Antler Bar has been around for years,” Wendi Hammond said. “There’s a lot of history behind it, and I actually wish we knew more about it.”
Wendi grew up in the Belt area, and worked for 24 years in public education in Texas, New Mexico, and Montana, while James is from El Paso, Texas. Wendi moved to Montana from Las Cruces, New Mexico, to take the job as the Choteau Public Schools grades 7-12 principal, retiring in June after five years at CHS. She had previously been a teacher before her administrative role in Choteau. James worked in information technology services, starting in the late 1980s, before retiring as well. A large part of his tenure was spent working for governmental branches, most recently for the state in Helena.
“Both of my parents lived in the Great Falls area, so I wanted to stay somewhat close to home,” she said. “At the same time, I still needed to work because I was nowhere close to being finished. I actually started out in Choteau in the school administration area, and I figured, I’m only about an hour away, this will work out nicely. I moved up here first in June 2017, and he stayed in Las Cruces, got our stuff moved out, the house sold, and joined me that August.
She also said that James moved into a apartment in Helena while he worked as a network administrator for the state early that fall, after their Las Cruces house sold. He then joined Wendi at their rental in Choteau, and took a job at Benefis Healthcare.
The bar employs six different workers, eight total with Wendi and James. Most work part time and are already full time workers somewhere else. The Antler Bar job can be just another way to make some good, hard-earned money.
“The building was one purchase,” she said. “Years ago, it was two separate apartments upstairs. The owners turned it into one big single apartment with two entrances coming from downstairs. Now, it’s around 1,500 square feet, and is open to vacation rentals. A company called, Evolve, is helping us with reservations and keeping all of that under control.”
Numerous upgrades have happened to the bar, including floor and wallpaper replacements, the upgrading and addition of the bar setup, and remodeling the upstairs apartment. They want to continue to make moves to get things the way they want it, including replacing the old bar, getting rid of some of the carpet in the downstairs area, and continuing to make major changes to the back of the bar.
“Some of these changes will be visible to the public eye, but there are plenty that are happening behind the scenes, such as renovating some of the upstairs to create offices for us,” she said.
They bought the business in March from Rolfe Davidson, but had to wait for the liquor license to transfer before they really started the business. Once everything was settled, they opened up shop on March 7.
Wendi also mentioned how they started adding taps, to reach around eight to 10, created a tab system that’s easy to keep track of and is very efficient, and own a catering license. She wants people to know that they can show up at any special event and help out, and that all people have to do is come in and ask about it.
“We still want to become members of the Chamber of Commerce, and we wanted to do it sometime soon. Then, the 4th of July festivities came up and just swamped every business to the point of exhaustion. With how busy it was, that priority was pushed back a little bit, but I still want it to happen at some point,” Wendi said.
The Antler Bar and Biddy’s Roost is located at 105 Main Ave. N., in downtown Choteau. They can be reached at 406-466-2719, and can also be contacted on their Facebook page, where more information and updates are posted.