March 15 — 9:28 a.m., Choteau resident inquired about the welfare of a relative traveling on Teton Canyon Road that had not been heard from. Dispatch was able to call the county road crew plowing in that area, and found the individual stuck but safe with them.
— 11:31 a.m., Fairfield ambulance, Fairfield Rural Volunteer Fire Department and Mercy Flight responded to a medical emergency at 252 Seventh Lane S.W. with the patient being transported by Mercy Flight to Benefis in Great Falls.
March 16 — 4:06 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 114 Eighth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 7:47 a.m., dispatch contacted the Montana Highway Patrol regarding a two-vehicle accident involving no injuries on Secondary Highway 431.
— 10:29 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified that a driver backed into a parked vehicle near the Dutton school while plowing snow.
— 12:41 p.m., dispatch notified the Montana Department of Transportation of an issue with the stop sign at an intersection on North Main Street in Choteau.
— 3:09 p.m., deputy provided a welfare check on a Choteau resident when a relative was unable to make contact by phone.
— 5:25 p.m., deputy investigated a report of possible sexual abuse of children in the Fairfield area.
March 17 — 9:36 a.m., Power ambulance crew checked on the welfare of a woman waiting for her family to arrive and transport her to the hospital by private vehicle.
— 1:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was informed of two vehicles sliding into the ditch due to weather conditions on Secondary Highway 221.
— 2:12 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a motorist driving in the wrong lane on Secondary Highway 220.
— 9:32 p.m., Sheriff’s Office provided an agency assist to Cascade County.
March 18 — 1:08 a.m., Dutton resident reported an individual in town who they believed has been banned from entering the county.
— 7:41 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 370 Third Road N.E. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 8:46 a.m., Fairfield resident requested assistance in acquiring a truck he had loaned to someone who is in currently in jail out of state.
— 10:54 a.m., Fairfield resident inquired about a restraining order.
— 11:44 a.m., Dutton resident asked for assistance with the removal of an individual who is causing a disturbance.
— 12:07 p.m., Choteau business reported a motorist who drove off without paying for gas.
— 12:33 p.m., Choteau resident reported possible theft of hemp bales.
March 19 — 4:35 p.m., deputy checked the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 6:34 p.m., Dutton resident reported a suspicious vehicle on Secondary Highway 221.
March 20 — 7:33 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a possible scam in the county.
— 5:48 p.m., Choteau resident reported dogs barking and causing a nuisance.
March 21 — 10:08 p.m., Bynum resident reported a possible wildfire. Upon investigation, it was found to be a controlled burn.
— 10:51 p.m., deputy investigated a report of a noisy bonfire being held on Eighth Avenue Southwest.
March 22 — 9:01 a.m., Power RVFD responded to a pickup and trailer rollover on Interstate 15.
— 11:12 a.m., Teton Pass Ski Area owner called and reported a problem with a former ski area employee. Deputy was dispatched, but the person left the area before the deputy arrived.
— 8:28 pm. MHP responded to a single vehicle accident on Interstate 15.