The Choteau Acantha won the General Excellence award for Division 2 weekly newspapers (those with circulations of 1,251 to 2,000) at the 135th annual convention of the Montana Newspaper Association Oct. 15 and 16. This year’s virtual convention was hosted from Kalispell.
The other General Excellence winners were the Seeley Swan Pathfinder for Division 1, weekly newspapers with circulations of up to 1,250; the Lewistown News-Argus for Division 3, weekly newspapers with circulations of 2,001 to 4,500; the Flathead Beacon for Division 4, weekly and daily newspapers with circulations of 4,501 or more; and the Billings Gazette for Division 5, daily newspapers of any circulation.
The top award winner among all weekly newspapers was the Flathead Beacon, winning the Thomas Dimsdale Award for Best Weekly Newspaper in Montana. The Billings Gazette won the Sam Gilluly Award for the Best Daily Newspaper in Montana.
The Wyoming Press Association members judged this year’s Better Newspaper Contest, which offers categories for writing and reporting, photography, graphics, layout and design, advertising and online products including websites and videos. The Choteau Acantha won 28 awards in 22 divisions as follows:
•Best News Story: Melody Martinsen took second place for her coverage of a fatal avalanche west of Choteau.
•Best Breaking News Story: Melody Martinsen won first place for the same avalanche story, and Courtney Duke Graves took second place for her coverage of a near-drowning at the Choteau Lions Swimming Pool.
•Best Feature Story: Graves took third place for her story on Tammy Mathews’ pie baking skills. The judge wrote, “Brimming with the personality of the subject, Tammy Mathews. The reader is already hooked by the pie story when the writer goes so much deeper and so beautifully tells Mathews' tale of personal tragedy and redemption.”
•Best Sports Feature Story: Melody Martinsen took first for her feature on David Hirschfeld running an Arctic ultra race.
•Best Lifestyle Coverage: Melody Martinsen took first for the Arctic ultra race feature. The judge commented, “Fabulous story, drama and great stories. I couldn’t put it down.”
•Best Education Coverage: Melody Martinsen took second for her feature on a Ghost Out activity at Choteau High School.
•Best Continuing News Coverage: Melody Martinsen took second for her series on opioid use in Teton County.
•Best Investigative Journalism: Melody Martinsen took second for the opioid series.
•Best Editorial: Melody Martinsen took first for three different editorials, including one on open local and state government. The judge wrote, “The Choteau Acantha’s community-focused voice shone through in the paper’s submissions. I appreciated the Acantha advocacy for transparency and commitment to community journalism.”
•Best Newspaper Special Section: The Acantha took first for the Rocky Mountain Front Visitors Guide. The judge wrote, “The pages are well stocked with local pictures, vital details and interesting features. The index to advertisers is a nice touch, and good maps are always welcome.”
•Best Niche Publication: The Acantha took second for the Visitors Guide.
•Best News Photo: Jeff Martinsen took third for his photo of smoke billowing from a range fire.
•Best Feature Photo: Jeff Martinsen took second for his photo of a little girl interacting with the Dutton Fun Day Parade.
•Best Portrait Photo: Jeff Martinsen took third for his photo of a Choteau Lions swim team member shivering at a swim meet.
•Best Online Ad: Jeff Martinsen took second for his Pat’s Painting design.
•Best Use of Local Photography in an Ad: Jeff Martinsen and Vonnie Jacobson, took second for their Augusta Rodeo ad.
•Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise, black and white: Jeff Martinsen took second for his ad for the Choteau Friends of the Library dessert social and third for an Old West Lumber Christmas ad.
•Best Ad to Sell or Promote Merchandise, color: Jeff Martinsen took third for his Shadows of the Past ad.
•Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services, black and white: Jeff Martinsen swept this category, winning first for his CEF Pub Trivia ad, second for his Bright Eyes Spay Clinic ad, and third for his NewLife Church free swim ad. Commenting on the Pub Trivia ad, the judge wrote, “Great layout and use of type and photo.”
•Best Ad to Sell or Promote Services, color: Jeff Martinsen took second for his First Bank of Montana 4th of July ad and third for his Swensen & Co. tax preparation ad.
•Best Newspaper Promotional Ad: Graves took third place for her advertisement on the Acantha’s e-edition.
•Best Website: The Choteau Acantha staff took second.