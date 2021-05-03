Teton County deputy sheriffs on May 2 arrested Dennis James Jackson, 55, of Choteau on felony charges of arson and criminal endangerment, stemming from his role in the fire that destroyed the 13-unit Gunther Apartments in Choteau on April 20, killing several dogs and cats and leaving tenants with only the clothing they were wearing at the time of the fire.
Ninth Judicial District Court Judge Robert G. Olson has set bail for Jackson at $25,000, and he is scheduled to make an initial appearance in District Court on May 4. As of Monday, Jackson was being held in the Teton County Sheriff’s Office detention facility in Choteau.
The state fire marshal ruled last week that a propane explosion in Apartment 1 started the fire. Teton County Deputy Sheriff Jeff Kraft, one of the first responders at the fire, investigated the fire along with the fire marshal and an investigator hired by Farmers Union Insurance, the company providing insurance to the building, which was owned by Gunther Apartments, L.L.C., a company based in Hillboro, Oregon.
The building was valued at $217,470 in tax year 2019, according to the website ParcelLookup.com, and was home to 17 low-income renters and their pets.
In the charges which the Teton County Attorney’s Office filed, Jackson is accused of arson for knowingly or purposely causing a flame to be lit in a room that was saturated with propane gas, thereby causing an explosion which caused the apartment building where he was residing to be destroyed by fire.
The second charge, criminal endangerment alleges that Jackson knowingly caused a flame to be lit in a room which was saturated with propane gas, thereby causing an explosion which in turn caused the building to catch fire, creating substantial risk of death or serious bodily injury to others.
Sheriff Keith VanSetten on Monday said investigators have found no evidence of any sort of illegal drug production using propane and believe that Jackson had other issues motivating his alleged actions.