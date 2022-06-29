The annual Teton County 4-H Fair took place June 22-25 at the Choteau Pavilion and Weatherbeater Arena. The events featured dozens of accomplished young 4-Hers, showing anything from their embroidering skills, to swine and cattle shows, or even the obedience of their faithful canine companions.
With several youth from almost every nearby local area, the contests were action packed.
Opening up the Rosette/Class section, Golden Holmquist came away with the Division 3, Class 13 victory, with her talented shark quilt. In Division 4, Food and Nutrition, Waverly Konen took Class 2 with her Garam Masala dish. Following with the Class 3 winner, Claire Long took it with some Challah bread. For the Fourth Class, Madeleine Konen ousted the competition with her special decorated cake. Onto Class 5, Annika Konen made a tasty Napoleon to take the victory. Audrey Lobdell made some great bread to capture the win in the Seventh Class. Rounding out Division 4, Addy Scott made her decorated cake to seal first place in Class 9.
Some of the contestants were given “Special Food Awards” for a few different categories. Annie Diekhans received the Florence Weist Memorial Baking Award with Baking for a Change. The other award, the Specialty Bread Award in Memory of Maryetta Hodgskiss, was given to Audrey Lobdell for her impressive baked bread.
Division 5, the Arts and Creative section, featured five different classes. Class 2 was lead by Myles Allen for his talented penguin charcoal drawing. Maggie Toeckes took the Class 3 winner’s spot with her clayboard bull sculpture. The fourth Class had Natalie Hodgskiss take the victory with her personal family history scrapbook. Madelena Preston entered Class 5, along with Audrey Lobdell, and both left with first-place finishes. Preston put together a stunning colored pencil drawing, and Lobdell matched it with a colorful watercolor flower project.
Division 6 featured some of the counties best photographers. In Class 1, Natalie DeBruycker had an impressive shot of a Rawlings softball to take the class. Addie Pearson took the Second Class with a striking photo of a football player. For Class 3, Kwin Briscoe competed mightily with a picture of a man riding a horse, in front of an incredible sunset. Grace Toeckes wowed the judges in Class 4 with her videography of some bull scratch art she made. Closing out the Sixth Division, Audrey Lobdell took the victory with her talented sheep photo.
In Division 7, Boaz Lytle took Class 1 of the Leathercraft section with his personal knife sheath. In the only other Class of the Division, Jersey Somerfeld took the first-place spot with her custom leather saddlebags.
Division 9 featured a Class of some of the best in the horticulture industry, with Addy Scott taking Class 6, sweeping the whole Division.
Class 16, the lone Class in the Eleventh Division, included some expert welders. Nolan Forseth bested the competition, taking first with his very impressive welded farm sign and welded bedside table.
Division 12, focused on competitors’ woodworking skills, had Myles Allen fight his way to a victory in Class 1 with his hand-made wooden bow. Charlie Long, impressing people with his coat rack, took Class 2.
In Division 13, competitors take part in Home Environment, Child Development, Self-Determined, Leadership, Exchange, Schoolwork, Babysitting, Club Exhibits, Scrapbooks and Record Books events. The Sixth Class had Ella Cornelius take the first-place spot, doing it with her fascinating babysitter magic bag. Addi Christensen took the victory in Class 7 with her very own original fantasy book. Closing out the Division, Addy Scott wowed everyone with her personally-made poetry book.
Division 14 featured Pocket Pets, Small Animals, Horse, Horseless Horse, Beef, Swine and Lamb Breeding. In the lone Class 6, Golden Holmquist showed off her impressive wool fleece to take the victory.
Lastly, Division 15 included Market Beef, Swine Sheep and Goat Options. Nolan Forseth used his beef project book to boost himself to a win in Class 1. The Second Class had Addie Pearson take the Class with her swine project book. In the Third Class, Boaz Lytle and Audrey Lobdell stole the show with their lamb project books to earn first place. Lastly, Nick Miller came through with his goat project book in Class 4 to win the competition.
The division winners were: Division 2: Maggie Toeckes, wool coat, summer dress and navy dress; Division 3: Annie Diekhans, rainbow-colored quilt; Division 4: Annie Diekhans, Baking for a Change project; Division 5: Maggie Toeckes, painted plow shovels; Division 6: Kwin Briscoe, sunset with rider on horse photograph; Division 7: Jersey Somerfeld, leather saddlebags; Division 9: Addy Scott, herb garden; Division 11: Nolan Forseth, welded farm sign and bedside table; Division 12: Myles Allen, wooden frame; Division 14: Golden Holmquist, wool fleece; Division 15: Nolan Forseth, beef project book.