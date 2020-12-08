On Dec. 3, U.S. Sen. Steve Daines recognized Laura Nowlin of Teton County for her compassion and dedication to her community.
Through his “Montanan of the Week” initiative, Daines highlights a Montanan by submitting a statement of recognition in the official Congressional Record, the document that reflects the official proceedings of Congress.
Daines welcomes anyone to nominate fellow Montanans for the “Montanan of the Week” program by calling Daines’ office at 202-224-2651 or by filling out the contact form at www.daines.senate.gov.
Since 1986, Nowlin has devoted her time to working at the Teton County Food Pantry as both a volunteer and a member of the executive board. Over the course of her 33 years at the Food Pantry, she ensured families in the community had healthy and hearty groceries with no exceptions. Rain or shine, she was always there to help the people of Teton County get the nutrition they needed.
Recently named a board member emeritus of the pantry, Nowlin will be dearly missed by her colleagues. Her unwavering selflessness was an incredibly valuable asset to both the pantry and her community.
Daines said it was his “distinct honor to recognize Laura for her tireless service to the people of Teton County. Her kindness and charitable approach to work serves as an inspiration to all Montanans who serve our communities.”