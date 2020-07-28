July 19 — 5:34 a.m., deputy investigated a disabled vehicle near Fifth Lane Northwest and 19th Road Northwest in Choteau and arrested one man for suspected driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
— 10:48 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 113 Ninth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 9:03 p.m., deputy and Choteau ambulance responded to a two-vehicle accident on fifth Avenue Northeast and Third Street. The individuals involved in the accident refused transport by ambulance.
July 20 — 1:35 a.m., Power resident reported a suspicious vehicle near her residence on 13th Lane Northeast.
— 3:28 a.m., deputy spoke with the owner of a vehicle who was stopped on Secondary Highway 221 and advised it was a bad location to be parked.
— 8:51 a.m., owner of a Choteau business reported someone moving cement flowerpots and signs without permission.
— 9:36 a.m., Fairfield resident spoke with deputy about a sign they thought was offensive.
— 2:28 p.m., Choteau ambulance and deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident on Third Avenue Southwest. One accident victim was taken by ambulance to BTMC.
— 6:19 p.m., Teton County arrest warrant was served on a woman in Pondera County.
July 21 — 9:30 a.m., illegal dumping of construction material was reported at the Power dumpsite.
— 12:35 p.m., Choteau resident requested a civil standby for her to give a gift to a family member.
— 1:17 p.m., deputy assisted with a dispute over ownership of dogs in Fairfield.
— 2:08 p.m., Choteau resident questioned whether a tree service should be cutting trees at the Farmington Cemetery.
— 3:12 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 3:46 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a patron who was asked not to come into a business and continues to make contact with an employee.
— 7:39 p.m., deputies investigated a domestic dispute in Fairfield with possible physical violence.
July 22 — 5:10 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a location in Cascade County for an individual who had been pepper sprayed. Ambulance crew transported the patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:44 a.m., Dutton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a ditch fire along Interstate 15.
— 3:10 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided lift assistance for a man who fell while getting out of a vehicle. Patient refused transport.
— 5:16 p.m., Fairfield VFD High Angle Team responded to a rescue call for a woman who had gone over a ledge to get her dog and was stranded at Our Lake near Choteau. Before the team’s arrival, other people on the trail safely assisted the stranded individual.
— 9:44 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who was potentially suicidal and arresting a man on suspicion of aggravated DUI.
July 23 — 12:49 p.m., deputy talked to a Fairfield resident about a civil matter.
— 2 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with the Sheriff’s Office about aggressive dogs at 328 Fifth Ave. N.E.
— 12:33 p.m., Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Power resident.
— 5:16 p.m., motorist reported horses on U.S. Highway 89 that were causing a traffic concern.
— 8:56 p.m., Power ambulance picked up a patient who was transported by private vehicle to the ambulance barn and took the patient to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:40 p.m., Power resident reported a child as a runaway and wanted to speak to the child.
July 25 — 7 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1005 Main Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:45 a.m., Choteau resident reported hitting an unknown object — possibly a tree or shrub — with a vehicle the previous night.
— 6:12 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a distressed and potentially suicidal individual in Choteau and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 11:40 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 310 Central Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis.
From July 19-25, deputies issued two citations for crossing a double yellow line, two for speeding, one each for no insurance, no motor-cycle endorsement and reckless driving, four warnings for speeding and one warning each for stop sign violation and improperly working taillights.