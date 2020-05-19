May 11 — 7:58 a.m., an official with the Department of Transportation reported a section of guardrail that had been torn down and not reported
— 1:31 p.m., trucking company reported a possible theft.
— 3:52 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient to Benefis in Great Falls from Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 9:37 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with a deputy regarding a possible false report against her.
May 12 — 5:11 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible theft of vehicle, indicating it may be part of a series of thefts.
— 9:09 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical alert call at 312 Ninth Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
May 13 — 11:21 a.m., Dutton ambulance responded to a medical emergency and transported a patient from the Montana Department of Transportation shop to Benefis.
May 14 — 1:19 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 361 third Road N.E. and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 7:50 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with deputy concerning a possible scam.
— 9:46 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:41 p.m., patient from BTMC was transported by Choteau ambulance to Benefis in Great Falls.
May 15 — 3 p.m., Pendroy resident requested a vehicle parked behind the school building for approximately a week to be moved.
— 10:13 p.m., Choteau resident reported livestock at large on U.S. Highway 287 causing a traffic concern.
May 16 — 7:54 a.m., motorist reported livestock on U.S. Highway 89 just south of the feedlot causing traffic concern.
— 7:57 a.m., deputy investigated a possible vehicle slide-off on Durr Lane.
— 8:30 a.m., Power resident reported the possible theft of items from a garage.
— 10:48 a.m., Pendroy resident had questions related to a burn permit.
— 11:45 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 1:04 p.m., Dutton Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire off Interstate 15 near the Dutton exit.
— 2:42 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew picked up Mercy Flight crew and then transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 3:08 p.m., Choteau resident reported a neighbor playing loud music.
— 7:19 p.m., deputy worked on an arrest warrant with the Great Falls Police Department.
May 17 — 7:16 p.m., dispatch attempted to locate the owner of livestock at large on U.S. Highway 287.
— 7:55 a.m., Choteau resident reported livestock at large on Teton Canyon Road.
— 9:11 a.m., sheriff’s deputy provided mutual aid for a bear attack involving one patient in Lewis and Clark County.
— 11:11 a.m., deputy investigated a possible a family dispute in Fairfield.
— 2:02 p.m., deputies and the Fairfield ambulance responded to a report of a 21-year-old gunshot victim in a vehicle on Fifth Road Northwest and First Lane Northwest. Teton County coroner also dispatched. Investigation determined the young man died from a self-inflicted wound.
— 3:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported a fight occurring across the street from their residence.
— 9:42 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received more information on an arrest warrant.