Rather than being only one day, this year’s Choteau Christmas Stroll will kick off on Saturday, Dec. 5, but the local shopping sales and offers will be available throughout the holiday season.
The theme of this year’s celebration is “I’ll Be Gnome for Christmas.” The Choteau Chamber of Commerce is encouraging local individuals and businesses to create gnomes to decorate the 35 planters on Main Avenue.
In the past, the Chamber has supplied businesses with Christmas trees to put in the planters and decorate, but this year, the organization is hoping businesses have fun creating their own gnomes.
“We thought this would be a fun activity, especially for kids. If possible, we would like to have the gnomes done ahead of time, so we have enough time to plan and set up everything,” said Jill Owen, one of the Christmas Stroll organizers.
Those who want more information on the gnome decoration project can call Chamber member Heather Hodgskiss at 466-3040. Hodgskiss has a template for making a gnome out of a tomato cage available online at www.choteauchristmasstroll.com.
Using items in her home and from the thrift shop, Hodgskiss created her adorable gnomes for $5 each, using yarn, batting from an old pillow, old blankets, ribbon, Christmas socks, mittens, needle, thread, zip ties and duct tape.
Santa Claus will also be roaming around Main Avenue on Dec. 5, from 3:30-5 p.m. greeting children and posing for outdoor photos taken by parents.
The annual Parade of Lights will then take place at 5:30 p.m. Anyone wanting to participate in the parade should be ready and line up in the parking lot beside the Stage Stop Inn at 5 p.m. Prizes of $100, $75 and $50 in Choteau Bucks, donated by Opportunities Bank of Choteau, will be given to the first, second and third place entries. The first-place winner will also take possession of the traveling “Leg’acy Lamp” trophy for the year.
“We had a very good turnout for the light parade last year, and I hope lots of people come out this year to have fun and support their community again,” said Owen.
Chamber Secretary-Treasurer Tom Frownfelder said any businesses planning events during the stroll week should contact him so their sales or other activities can be added to the list online at choteauchristmasstroll.com.
The Choteau Soroptimists will be selling lefse for $3 a pack during the stroll from noon to 6 p.m. at the Teton County Abstract office. Pre-orders are encouraged. To order, call Amy Bechtold at Curly Willow, 466-2266, or Mickey Hodgskiss at Country Hallmark, 466-5977.
In addition to the many local retail sales, Country Hallmark will also be selling Christmas trees again this year. The proceeds from these Christmas trees support the Choteau Chamber of Commerce.
This year’s trees have already arrived and the following selection is available: White pine, seven to eight feet, $55; Scotch pine, six to seven feet, $55; Balsam Fir, six to seven feet, $75, and seven to eight feet, $85; Douglas fir, seven to nine feet, $22. A 3% processing fee will be added to all credit card purchases.
The Chamber has worked with the Teton County Health Department to make sure the stroll activities observe safety measures including wearing facial masks and socially distancing while shopping and watching the Parade of Lights.
Because of COVID-19 health restrictions, there will be some usual events missing from this year’s Choteau Christmas stroll. There will not be a vendors’ fair at the Choteau Scout Hall, nor will there be a Jingle Bell run, holiday matinee movie, firetruck rides with Santa or a bonfire. As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the state, Gov. Steve Bullock has prohibited gatherings of 25 or more people if social distancing cannot be observed, and people throughout the state are now required to wear facial masks when they are indoors in public spaces or outdoors in spaces where social distancing is not or cannot be maintained.
For more information or updates, visit choteauchristmasstroll.com.
The Chamber will also sponsor, as it has in the past, a holiday home decorating contest for Choteau. Judges will be out the week of Dec. 14 to judge homes. Prizes are $100 for first place, $75 for second place and $50 for third place in Choteau Bucks, donated by 3 Rivers Communications.
Fairfield
The Fairfield Junior Women’s Club and Fairfield Chamber of Commerce will not be holding the traditional Holiday Stroll this year. The women’s club is planning to promote a “Decorate the Town” holiday event instead. They are encouraging residents to decorate their residence. The club members will detail a map for community members to drive around and enjoy the holiday spirit on Dec. 18, concluding with a “drive by” socially distanced visit with Santa. The public will vote for their favorite residence or business and prizes will be awarded to the top three selected. Santa will visit that evening, arriving on a Fairfield fire truck. He will greet children (social distance style) at the gazebo in the Fairfield Park. The will be a place for youngsters to drop off letters to Santa if they wish.
Augusta
The Augusta Chamber of Commerce’s Festival of Trees will have a different format this year. Each of the participating business owners decorating a tree will display it in his or her business. The trees will be on display from Nov. 28 to Dec. 5. There will be silent auction bidding on the trees throughout the week. The lucky winners will be announced at Forge at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 5.
Forge will have trees on location and will be auctioning them. There will be snacks and wine served during the auction. The majority of the proceeds will go to the Augusta Public School track and football field renovation fund.
Those who are not business owners and still want to participate can do so by donating a tree; please arrange to set up your tree at Forge.
The tree on Main Street will be lit on Dec. 5 at 4 p.m. in coordination with the Festival of Trees.
The Chamber is also promoting Christmas “Shop Local” day in Augusta on Nov. 28. Latigo and Lace will have a storewide sale and be offering refreshments as part of a customer appreciation event, and several other businesses are also expected to participate with sales and holiday cheer.