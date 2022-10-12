The 33rd annual Benefis Teton Medical Center Foundation Shadows of the Past art auctions on Oct. 7 and 8 went very well, BTMC Foundation Director Annie Olson said on Monday.
“Both evenings were beautiful. We couldn’t ask for better weather,” she said of the event, held in big-top parade tents outside the Choteau Country Club. Olson said she heard positive reviews about the venue, the food and drink and the amenities.
Olson said about 175 people attended the auction at the Choteau Country Club on Oct. 7 and another 225 on Oct. 8 as this year’s event spanned two days. Of those attending, she estimated that about 25 to 30 people had tickets for both nights.
Prices for art were good but not out-of-this-world like they were last year. Olson said it’s likely that the stock markets being down and inflation raising operating costs for everyone impacted the art sales.
Olson said the Foundation also received $22,500 in sponsorships from local and area businesses to help defray costs of the auction. Rocky Mountain Insurance Services owners Chris and Tammy Hindoien of Choteau paid the premium for the event insurance, taking away sizeable cost, for the second year.
This year, she said, gross revenue from sponsorships, ticket sales and art sales was close to $100,000, but with higher expenses for a two-day event, she expects the net for the Foundation will be closer to $35,000 to $40,000 — down from last year’s $50,000 net.
The auction sold 97 pieces in the live and silent auctions along with several pieces created during plein air painting and the quick finish. Additionally, table centerpieces — pottery vases by Fairfield potter Andrew Watson — were sold. Olson said a few pieces failed to meet the artist’s reserve and were not sold.
Typically, the Foundation receives anywhere from 30% to 50% of the price each piece of art sells for. This year, the Foundation got a bonus $1,600 with 100% of the sale of a small watercolor painting of a tipi in a storm done by Olson’s elementary school-aged daughter Ella Olson. Ella’s grandfather, retired contractor Dave Zion, got into a lively bidding war with a D.A. Davison representative over the painting, which was the first piece of art sold at the Friday night event.
Olson said the highest selling entry in the auction was a bronze, number five of 25, sculpted by Stanford artist Steve Lillegard, titled, “Reeling One In,” which sold for $4,750.
Several pieces sold for between $1,000 and $3,750. Linda Tippetts’ “Rocky Mountain” oil painting sold for $3,750 and Dave Zion’s Buffalo Skull metal sculpture sold for $3,250. A Jeff Walker painting of Ear Mountain sold for $3,000 while Shirle Wempner’s “Red Bull” oil brought $2,750.
Those attending the auction on Oct. 7 named “Three Little Birds,” an oil painting by Paige Briscoe of Power as the People’s Choice Award winner. Choteau artist Kaare Wilkerson earned the Artists’ Choice Award for his wood carving titled, “Blue Heron.”
On Oct. 8, the People’s Choice Award went to Corey Stremcha of Billings for his watercolor titled “Bison Study,” which sold for $3,500. The Artists’ Choice Award went to Rob Akey of Whitefish for his oil painting, “Rising Wolf, Running Eagle,” which sold for $3,750.
“We are very appreciative of the community effort that it takes to put on this event,” Olson said, adding that it wouldn’t be a success without all the bidders and buyers.
Olson said Zane Drishinski of Conrad served as auctioneer for the event for the second year and did a great job encouraging the ticket holders to bid on the artwork. She said electrician Larry Renteria helped set up the power for the lights, heaters and sound systems, and Strobels Rentals of Great Falls gave a discount on the rental of the tents. “The Country Club was great to work with,” she said, adding that an incredible group of volunteers helped put on the event. Choteau High School’s football team helped with set-up and tear-down, she said.
Olson said she is not sure whether the Foundation will do a two-day event again next year, but said the board will look at all facets before it decides.
Proceeds from this year’s event are earmarked to help pay for a new canopy over the emergency room entrance at Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau and for new concrete to continue to accommodate the traveling mammography coach.