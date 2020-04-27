The Choteau school board will hold a special meeting via Zoom to determine whether to reopen school here after May 7. Here is the board's agenda and the information needed to attend.
Elementary & High School Agenda
Special Meeting via Zoom
Tuesday, April 28, 2020
7:00 P.M.
Zoom Information
Topic: April 28 Special Board Meeting
Time: Apr 28, 2020 07:00 PM Mountain Time (US and Canada)
Join Zoom Meeting
Meeting ID: 948 6621 3318
Password: 3GhEmf
Opening of Meeting
- Recognition of Visitors/Public Comment
- Superintendent’s Report
- Action Items
- Consider Learning Plan
The governor has given discretion to local school boards to determine if they will continue to provide distance learning, move to a mixed model, or have students back in the school. Looking at the resources provided by the state in Montana; Reopening the Big Sky, the governor outlines considerations which includes:
- Implementing an alternative education delivery model that includes a mix of in-person and remote learning.
- Providing focused individual education, especially to at-risk students.
- How to reconnect and meet the educational needs of students who fall behind in a remote learning environment.
- The importance of maintaining the connection between students, teachers and parents.
- The important role that schools play in the health of students, families and communities.
- Graduation environments that can meet the social distancing requirement.
- Maintain social distance
- Consider use of face coverings by all staff and students.
- Keep students with the same group and in the same classroom, with teachers rotating when practical.
- Consider students eating lunch in the classroom to help limit mixing of students.
- Cancel extracurricular activities.
- Prevent any non-school staff, including parents, from entering school buildings.
- Consider reducing bus loads to allow for one student per seat.
- Graduation ceremonies
- Provide a live stream of graduation
- Consider limiting spectator attendance
- Follow social distancing between families
- Cleaning and sanitation
- Frequent disinfecting of door handles, desks, and other common spaces.
- Require handwashing in regular intervals.
- Keep libraries, gyms, and playgrounds off limits unless they can be sanitized between groups.
- Provide hand sanitizer.
- Sick policies
- Implement temperature checks and/or symptom screening when practical.
- Require anyone (staff or students) with COVID-19 symptoms to stay home.
- Limit class sizes
- Consider breaking larger classes into smaller groups.
- Students may alternate school days or attend for half days.
- Accommodations
- Schools that reopen will need to take into consideration that some teachers and staff will fall into the at-risk category because of their age or other health risks. These individuals should have additional accommodations including: teaching classes remotely, utilizing a larger classroom where social distancing can be maintained, or given an option not to return until the risks are reduced.
- Students who are high risk or who have family members who are high risk should not be penalized for failing to attend and should continue to receive remote support
- Accommodations should also be extended to students and staff who are required to quarantine due to exposure or potential exposure.
Taking all of these considerations into account is quite a lot to process. In order to be mindful to all of the considerations, I believe that any form of “normal” school is not feasible. The governor’s announcement of the opportunity of reopening brought a sense of joy to many. However, as we all started to process the above considerations, it was quickly apparent there was no realistic way to accomplish it. Social distancing is still a big part of phase one of reopening and having any more than a few students in the building puts them, our staff, and families at risk in addition to contradicting social distancing. I want to try to ensure a safe environment for the students and staff. To me, having large groups of kids in the school is inconsistent to the considerations from the governor’s office.
I would like the board to consider continuing with the distance learning we have in place and allow very small, controlled groups of students into the school who are at-risk starting May 11th. Additionally, I would like to focus on the senior class, working to ensure they meet graduation requirements. This might mean they are in the school to finish projects/assignments for individual classes so they can gain the credits they need for graduation. This would be scheduled with individual students and teachers, no groups. Parents would need to agree to this option, as well as staff members who would be working with a student. We would maintain all safety protocols and step-up sanitizing efforts after each student has left the building. The main duty of our custodial staff during this time period will be to sanitizing and to make sure any staff in the building has access to sanitizing products that they might need. It is going to be a lot to manage all of this as we adhere to the considerations as outlined above. Staffing just the sanitizing duties is going to require all of our janitorial staff.
Once all of the seniors have completed what they need to do in order to continue on their path towards graduation, I would like to move on to the junior class. My rationale for targeting the seniors is they have mere days left with us to get the education they deserve from our school system. The juniors obviously have more time; as do the sophomores and freshman. Thus, my thinking that we do not open the elementary or junior high for students as we have more time to positively impact educational outcomes. Part of my thinking for this age group is to offer an expanded summer school session, if permitted/approved by the health department.
I have been in contact with the county health nurse in regards to our plan as well as the attorneys at MTSBA. MTSBA is recommending looking at the 1900 series of policy for our situation as it can help to clarify the plan.
I want the Board of Trustees and our community to know that all of the staff want to be back in the building and teaching the children of Choteau Schools—that is unanimous. They also realize how unattainable this is in relation to the safety consideration. As previously mentioned, the governor’s announcement is bittersweet. We have a routine in place for our students and it is working for a vast majority of our children.
In summary, I believe we need to think of the health of our community when we make this decision. My recommendation is to continue in our current format and take care of the senior class, ensuring the positive end to their time in Choteau Schools.
- Consider Declaration of Emergency
The Board declared an unforeseen emergency at the regular meeting in March. We are now being advised by MTSBA to make that declaration through the end of the fiscal year. Sample wording for the new declaration would be as follows:
I move that the board of trustees declare an unforeseen emergency within the meaning of that term as set forth in Title 20, Chapter 9, Part 8, to become immediately effective and to continue through June 30, 2020. This motion is based on COVID-19 risks; in recognition that the governor’s waiver of student instruction time will expire on May 7; and in recognition that the governor’s April 22, 2020 directive implicating Executive Orders 2-2020 and 3-2020 specifies that elected school boards and their districts that adopt their own declaration of emergency will continue to receive all state funding, including transportation funding.
I would recommend this declaration to ensure the continuation of all state funds.
- Consider Policy Series 1900
- 1900—COVID-19 Emergency Policies. This is the introduction to the series. An important note—this series of policies is temporary. I would recommend accepting the policy as written.
- 1901—COVID-19 Emergency Policy and Procedures. This outlines the overall scope of the 1900 series of policies. I would recommend accepting the policy as written.
- 1902—Alternative Grading. This one is self-explanatory. It outlines the option for alternative grading during the COVID-19 period. I would not recommend accepting this policy as I feel we can continue with our regular grading in the junior high and high school. The elementary school uses standards-based reporting so it is not applicable.
- 1903—School District Meetings, Gatherings, Events and Visitors. This policy outlines the gatherings on school property. I would recommend the adoption of this policy with option 2.
- 1904—Use of Transportation Funds During Periods of Emergency Declaration. This outlines what the OPI has been clarifying for schools during this time period in terms of the intent of the transportation fund. I would recommend the adoption of this policy.
- 1905—Student, Staff and Community Health and Safety. My first recommendation is to select option one, but to change it to the following language. “Students and staff will maintain a six-foot distance between themselves and their colleagues and peers throughout the time they are in the building or on school property. Staff members will arrange classroom and restructure courses and food service to meet this standard. Drop off and pick up of students and/or materials will be completed in a manner that limits direct contact between parents and staff members and adheres to social distancing expectations around the exterior of the school building while on school property.” The next section, Masks as Personal Protective Equipment, I would recommend option 1. I would also recommend deleting the Temperature Screening section of the policy. On page 4, line 25, I would recommend the deletion of “After recess” and lines 34-38. On page 5, I would recommend deleting lines 26-31, Transportation Services.
- 1906—Student Instruction and Services. On page 2, I would recommend option 2. I would also like to add the optional Summer School section on page 4, line 26.
- 1906P—Student Instruction Resources and Best Practices. I would not recommend the adoption of this policy as I feel it would restrict us and I have no intention at this point in time of using proficiency-based learning.
- 1907—School District Declaration of Emergency. I would recommend adopting this policy as written.
- 1908 and 1908F—Family Engagement and Family Onsite Instruction Opt-Out Form. I would recommend the adoption of both as they are written.
- 1909—Human Resources and Personnel. I would recommend option 2 only to be added. I would recommend the adoption of the remainder of the policy.
- 1910—Personnel Use of Leave. I would recommend the adoption of this policy and the accompanying forms. This is the protocol that we have been operating on during the COVID-19 situation.
- 1911—School District Budget Adoption, Amendment and Audit. I would recommend the adoption of this policy as it is written.
- 1912—School District Elections Rescheduled Due to Emergency. This policy is not necessary at this point in time.
- Adjournment
Regular meeting date: Tuesday, May 12th at 7:00 pm