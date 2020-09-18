The Choteau school board will meet via Zoom on Sept. 23 at 7 a.m. for a special meeting with only two action items. The board will consider hiring Kevin Kovatch, one of two applicants interviewed, as the new Choteau High School head boys basketball coach and as the junior high head boys basketball coach. Athletic Director John Shepherd and Secondary Principal Wendi Hammond interviewed Kovatch and Robert Dye for the high school head coach position, and recommended hiring Kovatch. Kovatch was the only applicant for the junior high head coach position. The board’s next regular meeting will be Oct. 14 at 7 p.m. in the CHS library.