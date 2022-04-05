The Montana Department of Revenue would like to remind owners of real and personal property about these programs.
The Property Tax Assistance Program (PTAP) provides property tax relief to anyone who meets the qualifications and there is no age restriction. To qualify for this program, taxpayers must own and occupy their home as their primary residence and meet the income requirements which range up to $23,385 for a single person and up to $31,181 for households with more than one owner occupant. Applications are due by April 15 for tax year 2022.
Montana Disabled Veteran Property Tax Relief helps qualifying 100% disabled veterans and their surviving spouses. Similar to PTAP, taxpayers must own and occupy their home as their prima-ry residence and meet the income requirements, which range up from $54,067 for a single person, $62,385 for a married couple, to $47,136 for a surviving spouse. Applications are due by April 15 for tax year 2022.
For applications and forms, taxpayers are encouraged to go online to MTRevenue.gov or con-tact a Department of Revenue field office. For questions and more information about qualifications, visit MTRevenue.gov, call 406-444-6900, or use the Montana Relay at 711 for the hearing impaired.