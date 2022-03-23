Nevada Buckman of Choteau has joined an elite group.
On Monday, Feb. 21, Buckman bowled a 300 game during league play at the Alley Cat in Choteau. His name will be placed on the plaque at the bowling alley featuring the names of the handful of bowlers who have achieved a perfect game through all the years. That night he bowled a 210, 300, 199, 856, four game series.
A “300” refers to the score of a bowling game, where every ball delivered knocks every pin over and results in a strike. It's a perfect game. For most, this is considered the “holy grail” of bowling: something to strive for and celebrate if achieved.
Just how rare is a 300 game in bowling? According to statistics on the internet, the more proficient you are at bowling, the better your chance of a 300 game. As one site said you can’t accidently roll a 300 game, as you might in hitting a hole in one on the golf course. The odds for a professional bowler rolling a 300 are 460 to 1, while they are 11,500 to 1 for the average bowler.
Equipment, bowling ball used and the lanes on which one is bowling all play a role in the odds and the ease in which one can bowl a perfect game, said Paul Dehn, owner of the Alley Cat. Even more elusive is the 900 series in which the bowler has to bowl three 300 games.
For Buckman, bowling a perfect game has been a goal he has strived for ever since he started to bowl, and something he has taken more seriously in the last several years. Buckman, who works for Christensen Construction out of Choteau, will be 38 this summer. “I have been bowling my whole life,” he said.
He has been bowling in league since he was about 21 and generally bowls in a couple nights a week. Dale Bouma has been his bowling partner most of the time, but he has bowled with a few other guys over the years. His average is around a 200 but it isn’t uncommon for him to bowl a 270 to 290, he said. He has been close to the 300 a few times. “I have bowled a few 299 games in the past, leaving the seven pin,” Buckman said.
“It was just going right,” Buckman said when asked about the night he bowled the 300 game. “I was using one of my cheaper bowling balls that night. There were a few frames that it looked like pins weren’t going to drop but I found a way.”
The right-handed bowler said it was exciting. He said as he got closer to the end of the game, the other bowlers began to watch and pay closer attention. “No pressure,” Buckman laughed, as they all stopped and watched the last frame and then cheered when the pins dropped. “It got pretty loud in the bowling alley for a few minutes,” he laughed.
Dehn said he believes there are 14 names on the plaque of bowlers who have successfully bowled 300 games at the Alley Cat. He recalls it goes back to 2002. Right now, the plaque is “in the shop” having Buckman’s name engraved. Dehn could recall a few of the names of those who have bowled one or more 300 games including himself, Keith VanSetten, John Noyd, Jason Petrillo, Reid Michel, Wayne Maurer and Dale Bouma.
Dehn said Buckman has been close several times to a 300 game. He laughed, saying with bowling is 90% luck and 10% skill. “Some nights the bowling gods are just looking down at you and smiling and it all goes great,” he said. The week Buckman bowled a 300 game, the bowling gods must have been smiling on the Alley Cat because in addition to Buckman on Thursday night, Kert Deshner rolled a 295 game.
Dehn said there is league bowling four nights a week at the Alley Cat. This year there are 18 who bowl in league on Monday and Tuesday with teams of three, 20 bowlers on Wednesday and 16 on Thursday with four person teams. He said they have lost a few teams since they purchased the six-lane bowling alley seven years ago. “Numbers are still pretty good but we would welcome more if anyone is interested,” Dehn said.
The bowling alley isn’t open in the summer as the numbers just don’t match with the number of people bowling and paying wages for someone to be there all the time. However Dehn said anyone wishing to hold a private function is welcome to call the Alley Cat at 406-466-2818 and see whether something can be worked out.
He didn’t have any words of wisdom to share with others on how to achieve a 300 game. But with just a few weeks left for league bowling, Buckman is already working towards his next 300 game.