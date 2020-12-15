The Teton Conservation District, using a $35,000 state grant this past summer, obtained an evaluation of erosion and flood damage along the Teton River, from the South Fork Bridge to where the river flows under Bellview Road west of the city of Choteau.
The seven-member district board, led by Chairman Ross Salmond, is asking interested parties to review the 72-page report and provide comments before a community meeting it hopes to schedule sometime in January or February. The deadline for comments is Dec. 28.
Salmond said in a recent interview that this report is not that different from past river studies, but it has a value as a snapshot in time, after several years of high-water events. “I look at a lot of 310s [streambed-work permits at diversion sites] and at what can be done. I wanted somebody else to take a look and see what they say,” he said.
He added that he wanted to know whether the TCD board’s past permit approvals were “off base.” Salmond also serves as the president of the Eldorado Cooperative Canal Co., which has a diversion that was one of the sites assessed.
The summary notes that there are 51 landowners and four irrigation companies along that stretch of river, and they gave permission to the study team to take field trips to 19 of 21 locations, mostly on private land.
Aerial photographer Chris Boyd provided photographs for each site. Drones were also used. Mike Sanctuary of Confluence Consulting Inc. (a 12-employee firm) and Karin Boyd of Applied Geomorphology Inc. (with one employee), both based in Bozeman, performed the assessment over a three-day period with Salmond as a guide. The two companies finished the report in November.
The Department of Natural Resources and Conservation provided the Watershed Management Grant Program grant. The Teton River assessment ranked fifth of more than a dozen applications for grant money in the last round.
The report first takes a deep dive into the history of the Teton River watershed, then adds a synopsis of existing river conditions, followed by a description of the damage to infrastructure including roads and diversions that occurred in the 2018 and 2019 high-water events.
The irrigation the river provides to the northeastern part of the county is one of the biggest economic drivers the county has, Salmond opined. Each year the irrigators have to assess whether the river’s gravel load and the spring runoff have affected their diversions and spend money and labor to move the gravel bars for the most effective diversion into their ditches.
Confluence added recommendations, and finally, a project priority based on the company’s optional ranking scheme. Only rough estimates of the cost of each recommendation were used for the report, i.e., under $25,000, between $25,000 and $125,000 or greater than $125,000.
Salmond said the problems of gravel movement and erosion “that were there previously are still there,” but it was beneficial to have the documentation for use in the future as a base of information about the river’s dynamics.
Potential fixes to the Bynum diversion were given the highest ranking, at “17” and “14” for work that could be done immediately upstream of it and floodplain restoration downstream, respectively. They involve removing excess gravel.
Confluence reviewed the road damage and offered suggestions to stop bank erosion near the Crary Ranch road, the South Fork Bridge abutments and to mitigate future flooding over the Bellview Road.
Teton County Commission Chairman Jim Hodgskiss said in a recent interview that the Road Department had done repairs, noting that “their recommendations lined up with our plan to fix the problems.”
At Crary Ranch Road where the river is eroding to the north, the county used Federal Emergency Management Agency money to haul in “pretty good-sized fractured rock” to provide bulwarks against future road damage. At Bellview Road the county, following the recommendation, will install culverts west of the Teton River bridge to help move water under the road instead of allowing floodwater to flow over it.
At the gravel pit sites below Spring Hill and a mile west of U.S. Highway 89, the county moved large amounts of gravel to realign and “push” the riverbed to the south, Hodgskiss said. In 2019, floodwater damaged the road and it was closed to traffic for a time. Confluence said the presence of the new berms “is unlikely to protect the highway in the long term” and suggested that the county “consider excavating a deeper channel along a preferred alignment,” among other things.
Meanwhile, Hodgskiss said the “make-up” of Teton River forces a reactive, not a proactive response. The commissioners asked TCD to keep them “in the loop” and they will keep the TCD apprised of the county’s plans to maintain the roads and bridges.
When asked if the report was a stepping-stone to asking for grant money to fix the diversions, Salmond said the irrigators have been taking care of the diversions and are not looking for major changes. He said he wanted to be sure the assessment included a look at the damage to the Teton Canyon and Bellview roads and that look has been accomplished.
About the river dynamics, Salmond said, “I think it cycles. One thing I see now, the two high water years have scoured [the riverbed] out. Now it’s channelized itself more.”
“A lot of this stuff is getting age on it. That will have to be dealt with, i.e., replacing major structures, and spending big dollars,” Salmond said.
For more information about the assessment, providing comments by Dec. 28 or a community meeting, contact TCD Administrator Nancy Moorhouse at 406-466-5722, ext. 103.