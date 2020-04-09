BOZEMAN — Montana high school seniors are invited to celebrate their post-graduation plans by participating this spring in a virtual College Signing Day hosted by the Montana University System and Reach Higher Montana.
The event – which is usually held at high schools across the state – is based on the tradition of celebrating the first day each year that high school students can sign a letter of intent for collegiate athletics. The virtual College Signing Day is open to all Montana high school seniors, whether or not they are student-athletes.
“This is always an important and joyful event for our high school seniors as they celebrate their commitment to life after high school, whatever their plans may be,” said Angela McLean, director of K-12 partnerships at the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education. “While this year’s seniors may not be able to celebrate with their classmates and teachers, we’re excited to connect them with their classmates around the state online.
To participate, students are encouraged to submit a short video – or a written bio and photo – describing their post-high school plans. Videos will be posted May 6 at reachhighermontana.org/classof2020.
Entries must be received by April 22. Students who make their submission by Friday, April 10, will be eligible for early bird drawings, and all who submit will be eligible for prize drawings, including a $500 scholarship, a laptop and an iPad Air.
“The path one chooses to life after high school is a momentous decision and one that deserves to be celebrated, even in challenging times,” said Kelly Creswell, executive director of Reach Higher Montana, an organization that helps students strategically pursue educational opportunities. “We encourage families to host a watch party for their graduate – with household members only, of course – to help keep that momentum and sense of accomplishment alive.”
For more details and guidelines on submitting a video, visit www.reachhighermontana.org/classof2020.