Choteau, MT (59422)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning. Increasing clouds with periods of showers later in the day. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain and snow in the evening turning to all snow late. Low 24F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.