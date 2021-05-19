Now in its 73rd year, the American Legion Boys State program is accepting applications for 2021. Boys State will be held June 6-11 in Helena.
The American Legion Boys State is a unique summertime educational program for boys entering their senior year of high school. The program focuses on participation and personal experience in a model state, complete with governmental bodies and elected public officials. It is designed to mirror the structure and operation of state government while providing training in practical citizenship, leadership and character through a non-partisan lens.
The American Legion Boys State program consists of classroom work, lectures and hands-on activities that promote learning by doing. Each participant is known as a “citizen” and becomes an integral part of the process, assuming specific responsibilities as an elected or appointed official. Enrollment fees are paid by American Legion posts, businesses or other civic organizations.
For more information on the American Legion Boys State program and how to apply, contact Lowell Long, chairman, American Legion Boys State at crazymarinevet@outlook.com or 406-357-2387; Greg Pohle, at 406-855-0056 or directoralmtbs@gmail.com; or Duane Cunningham, at 406-324-3989 or deptmtadjutant@gmail.com. Complete details on the program can be found at www.mtlegion.org under “Programs.”