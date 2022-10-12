Harvest was amazing and the turnout overwhelming considering the weather conditions for the eighth consecutive Jordan’s Pumpkin for a Cause held Oct. 1.
“We had more and bigger pumpkins than in years past,” Jordan’s mom Jean Schroeder said. “We had a group of about 40 people harvesting, which included several area youth groups and local supporters who assisted.”
“We had more than 600 people on Saturday (Oct. 1) for the event, which was amazing considering it was raining,” Jean added. They changed up the event to a drive-through format where participants didn’t have to get out of their cars. “We were blessed with more than 50 volunteers the day of who stood in the rain helping carloads select their pumpkins, offering gourds, popcorn and water and accepting their donations for Alliance For Youth,” Jean said.
Contributions continue to be accepted through the end of the month. For those still interested in supporting Jordan's Pumpkins for a Cause/Alliance for Youth, one option is an online donation by visiting https://www.allianceforyouth.org/donate. Be sure to check the “write us a comment” box on the form and type “Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause.” This allows those amounts to count towards the grand total for this year’s donations.
Another option is to mail a check to Alliance for Youth at P.O. Box 2982, Great Falls, MT 59403. Please make checks payable to Alliance for Youth and add “Jordan’s Pumpkins for a Cause” in the memo line on your check. A presentation with Alliance for Youth in early November will announce the grand total from the event.