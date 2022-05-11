Fairfield School District No. 21 is asking taxpayers to approve a $120,000 technology levy through a mail ballot.
The ballots were mailed on Friday, May 6, and must be mailed or returned to the Fairfield School by Wednesday, May 25, by 8 p.m. To register to vote in the mail ballot election, those within the school district must register at the Teton County Courthouse in Choteau where they will receive documentation to pick up a ballot from the Fairfield School District Clerk.
The levy will be divided equally ($60,000) between the high school and elementary districts. If authorized, the $60,000 per district will be levied annually for 10 years at approximately 11.70 mills per district.
Taxpayers in just the high school district (which includes Fairfield Elementary district and the Greenfield and Golden Ridge outlying rural elementary districts) will vote on only the $60,000 being asked for the high school district.
Taxpayers in both the Fairfield high school and elementary districts will vote on both proposed levies.
Using the current taxable value figures, the requested technology levy would cost a homeowner in the high school district approximately $16.06 per year on a $100,000 house or $1.34 a month and in the Fairfield elementary district $17.23 per year on $100,000 house or $1.44 a month. The school district didn’t have the cost estimates for agricultural land but the levy will affect land taxes, as well as residential taxes.
Gordon said the board was reluctant over the last several years to ask taxpayers for additional funding until the 20-year bond for building improvements was paid off. “Finally, we are there. Our last payment on that 20-year note will be made in June, relieving the taxpayers in our district,” Gordon said.
The annual payment on the 20-year bond has been $110,442 for the elementary district and $110,390 in the high school district.
If taxpayers approve the technology levy, the district will go from a $220,830 annual combined levy payment, down to a combined $120,000 levy payment. Even with the passage of the technology levy, there would still be an approximate 40% overall local tax reduction due to the 20-year bond expiring in June, Gordon said.
“The primary purpose of the technology levy is to simply ‘sustain’ the overwhelming amount of technology we have had to buy in the past two years in order to provide education,” Fairfield Superintendent Dustin Gordon said. “Online learning and the unlimited resources there are forever part of how we educate. Every school in America was provided funding to meet the immediate demand created by the onset of the pandemic for additional technology, but that funding is about to run out.”
Gordon said online learning and making sure every student in kindergarten through 12th grade has a school-provided device is now and forever going to be the norm. “These devices do not last more than a few years, especially the way they have become so portable and used so much by students of all ages. We have to create a replacement strategy to keep our technology needs current and this technology levy is the only way I believe that can happen.”
In addition to the demand for devices and hardware, the district also has annual fees and upgrades for internet, software, wireless internet access and digital security and costs associated with technology assistance to keep everything up and running.
Gordon said most school districts in the state have already approved technology levies. “We have creatively found ways to fund our technology needs in the past, but the education world has evolved so much the past two years around technology and the demand will be beyond our means,” he said. “With being creative in the past, the district sacrificed in other areas to fund technology up to this point.”
The biggest casualty due to lack of funding for technology, according to Gordon, has been textbooks,” Gordon said. “There is still a need for textbooks, especially for certain grade levels and subjects, but we have not bought a new series for years. We have been making do and trying to take good care of our old textbooks.”
“Our teachers have also done a great job of building their own curriculum from multiple resources, most of them digital, instead of buying textbooks, which are expensive,” Gordon said. “This is working, but it is not the best way to operate and is not sustainable.”
Gordon said that if the levy is approved, the funds can only be spent on technology. The district will create a technology depreciation fund to distribute the funds. “In order to plan, budget and prepare annually, this fund will remain at the voted amount for 10 years, at which time it would need to be reviewed and voted on again,” Gordon said.
The district does not have to levy the entire amount of money on a given year if it is not necessary. “But the reality is $60,000 from both the high school and elementary districts will not be enough to cover their budget or needs,” Gordon said. “Additional funding will be needed from the general fund to support the overall technology needs of the district. We are not asking to levy our entire technology need, just enough to create a realistic yet conservative budget to meet the current demand.”
Gordon said the school districts have not run any kind of significant levy since he has been at Fairfield. Denise Grant, the district’s business clerk, said the district ran two small levies to cover minor expenses. The last high school levy was in 2015 for $17,793 and the last elementary levy was in 2019 for $18,757. Those levies were to retain budget authority when the school district’s enrollment dropped.
Despite lots of changes in how students use technology in the school district, Gordon said, there is still a need for a computer lab in the elementary, particularly for testing purposes. “But we certainly cannot operate with a lab alone,” he said. “Every student must have a device and access to high-speed internet.”
The Fairfield school districts are lucky to have 3 Rivers Communications in the community offering great internet access, Gordon said. “But that simply raises the bar on what we can and want to provide for our students as far as online learning and communication. The ability for students, teachers and parents to stay connected has changed our world of education forever.”
“Before asking the taxpayers to support the technology levies,” Gordon said, “I feel it is important to let everyone know that the district has done a really good job of spending the recent federal funds (Elementary and Secondary Schools Emergency Relief or ESSER) on major facility upgrades that will save the taxpayers in this community a great deal of money for the future in return.”
Decisions to spend the majority of the ESSER funds both directly and somewhat indirectly into the facilities are going to have an ongoing return for the school and taxpayers, Gordon said. “There were initially a wide range of allowable expenses, most of which were for short-term relief, but the Fairfield district was quick to apply our funding within the regulations to several major projects that have turned out to be really good for the entire tax community,” he said.
Gordon said the elementary and high school boiler systems for heating the entire building has been essentially extinct for several years and was going to be the first thing addressed when the current bond was paid off. “Instead, we were able to address those high priority and expensive needs using federal ESSER funding,” the superintendent said.
“We have been able to replace both heating systems with brand new high efficiency boilers that include a major clean air circulation for both the elementary and high school wings. We applied some of the allowable technology expenditures to new phone and camera systems, as well as some needed upgrades to the server and WIFI capabilities.”
The board has promoted use of this funding in ways that will have a continued monetary return for the taxpayers and that goal has absolutely paid off, especially with the rising prices since we locked our projects in, Gordon said.
The Fairfield school system has 343 students: 225 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade and 118 in the high school. The school system has 54 employees.