Teton County reported eight more cases of COVID-19 between May 4 and 10 as the county Health Department continued to encourage local residents to get vaccinated for the viral respiratory illness that has killed 582,081 Americans since the start of the pandemic in late 2019.
New cases were reported in four males (three ages 10-19 and one in his 50s) and in four females (two in their 30s and two in their 50s). The county has now had 479 confirmed cases and on Monday had 10 active cases.
Dutton/Brady Public Schools, which had gone to remote learning because of COVID-19 exposures across the school system, allowed students to return to in-person classes on May 10.
The rise in active cases prompted Teton County officials to publish a notice in the Acantha this week saying, “With the recent rise of COVID cases in Teton County, the following elected officials encourage all Teton County residents who have not received a COVID vaccination to contact the Teton County Health Department at 466-2562 for times and locations of upcoming vaccination clinics. Hopefully with more and more people receiving the vaccination, our lives and communities can return to normal.”
Elected officials signing the notice were all three county commissioners (Joe Dellwo, Dick Snellman and Sam Carlson); Clerk and Recorder Paula Jaconetty, County Attorney Joe Coble, Justice of the Peace Pete Rasmussen, Sheriff Keith VanSetten, Treasurer Diane Ameline and Superintendent of County Schools Cathy Sessions.
On May 7, the Health Department administered 43 second doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine at a drive-up clinic outside the Health Department in Choteau. The state Department of Public Health and Human Services on May 10 reported that the county has fully immunized 1,600 or 33% of the 4,810 eligible people ages 16 and older in the county.
On May 10, the TCHD vaccination clinic crew was on the road, holding walk-in clinics in Fairfield, Power and Dutton, administering the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine. On May 11 they were slated to be in Bynum and at Rockport and New Rockport Hutterite colonies.
On May 14 from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m., the TCHD will hold a drive-up clinic at the Health Department in Choteau. Appointments are required and the Moderna vaccine will be used.
The TCHD will hold a drive-up Johnson & Johnson clinic in Choteau on May 15 at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds. No appointment is necessary and the clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to noon.
Another drive-up clinic for Moderna vaccine by appointment only will be held at the Health Department on May 28.
To book an appointment for one of the Moderna clinics, go online to www.tetoncomt.org/covid19/vaccination. If you need help registering online, call the TCHD at 406-466-2562.
Moore Medical Clinic in Choteau is offering appointments for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and can be reached at 406-466-5165. Frontier Family Practice clinic in Fairfield is offering the Moderna vaccine by appointment and can be reached at 406-467-3447.