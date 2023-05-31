The 23 members of the Choteau High School Class of 2023 graduated last Sunday. Here are their post-graduation plans and the honors and awards they received as seniors. Those graduating with honors earned at least a 3.0 cumulative grade-point average on a 4.0 scale.
•Jacob Beattie will attend Dakota College at Bottineau, North Dakota, to play baseball. He received the Jim Carlson Memorial Scholarship and a Trabajadora Award.
•Ada Bieler, with honors, will attend Gonzaga University at Spokane Washington, to major in human physiology. She was the valedictorian of her class, graduating with a 4.0 GPA and was named the Jim and Marion Peebles Memorial Outstanding Senior Girl. Her honors include CHS Academic Hall of Fame, American Red Cross Honor Cord, co-Outstanding Senior in Science, Academic All-State, KSEN Athlete of the Year, induction into the Sci-Fi Club for perseverance in math and science, Academic Letter for first semester 2022-23 school year and a Trabajadora Award. She received the Doris Carlson McMurray Memorial, Choteau Education Association, Sun River Electric Cooperative, Jim Carlson Memorial, Boe Brothers Foundation CHS Academic Merit, Gonzaga Dean’s, Gonzaga Alumni Association and Montana Coaches Association scholarships.
•Asia Bouma, with honors, will attend Highland Academy for Dog Trainers in Harmony, North Carolina, where she will learn to train dogs for K9 detection and protection, service, search and rescue and behavioral modification. She was named a KSEN athlete of the week, was the senior class president and sang in the North Central Honor choir.
•Derek Brownell, with honors, will attend Montana State University-Northern.
•Tyler Dozier will work in the Choteau area this summer while he decides whether to continue in the workforce or attend the University of Montana at Missoula.
•Matthew Haas, with honors, will attend the University of Mary in Bismarck, North Dakota, majoring in finance. He received a Trabajodora Award, earned an Academic Letter for first semester 2022-23 school year and was inducted into the Sci-Fi Club. He received Choteau Education Association and Sun River Electric Cooperative scholarships in addition to scholarships from the University of Mary.
•Anna Heimbuck, with honors, will attend MSU-Northern to major in elementary education. She has been a member of the North Central Honor Choir, was a Girls State delegate, received the 2023 CHS Spirit Award and an American Red Cross Honor Cord. She has received the CHS Class of 1971 scholarship and an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school. Year. She also received a CHS Band Director’s Award.
•Cheyenne Hubbard will continue working at the Family Dollar Store in Choteau and writing stories.
•Cody Hunter plans to enjoy life and live it to the fullest. During high school, he participated in basketball, football and choir.
•Jelena Jacobs, with honors, will attend Great Falls College-MSU in general studies and then transfer to the University of Montana-Western to study business in hopes of running her own business after college. She earned an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year and received a CHS National Choral Award.
•Dwight Landon Jamison, with honors, will work this summer on the Salmond Ranch and then attend Montana Tech at Butte, majoring in petroleum engineering. He earned an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year, was inducted into the Sci-Fi Club, and was named the Jim and Marion Peebles Outstanding Senior Boy. He received the 3 Rivers Banner, Montana Tech Merit and Tech Petroleum Engineering Department scholarships.
•Weylin Johnson, with honors, will attend MSU-Northern to study welding. He received the Director’s Award for band and the Wayne Roth Memorial Scholarship.
•William Johnson, with honors, will depart for Texas to begin work as a custom harvester. Three weeks after turning 18, he obtained his Class A Commercial Drivers License to embark on this career.
•Ceanna Leys has enlisted in the U.S. Navy and will study navigation. She received a Sons of the American Legion scholarship.
•Keton Linquist will attend MSU-Northern to study auto mechanics.
•Jhulliet Maltby completed a cyber-security certificate through Great Falls College-MSU while in high school and will now pursue a career in this field. Jhulliet also received a CHS Band Director’s Award.
•Maili Miller, with honors, will attend Carroll College to major in nursing. She was inducted into the CHS Academic Hall of Fame and the Sci-Fi Club, earned an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year, and received a 10-year Teton County 4-H membership award and a Trabajadora Award. She received Sons of the American Legion, Jim Carlson Memorial, Doris Carlson McMurray Memorial, Carroll College Merit and Parish scholarships.
•Ella Peach, with honors, will attend MSU-Bozeman, majoring in graphic design. She has been inducted into the CHS Academic Hall of Fame and the Sci-Fi Club and earned an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. She received the Choteau Education Association, Boe Brothers Foundation CHS Academic Merit, Horatio Alger and MSU-Bozeman Premier scholarships.
•Jackson Quillan, with honors, will attend UM-Missoula, majoring in digital arts in hopes of someday becoming a character designer for animated children’s programming, and earned an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year. They received the CHS John Phillip Sousa Award.
•Kaydance Richem, with honors, will attend UM-Western, majoring in business administration. She was a North Central Honor Band member and was a Teton County Cattlewomen’s Essay Contest winner. She received a Horatio Alger Scholarship, earned an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year and received a Treacy Scholarship, renewable for three years. She was named the CHS Outstanding All-Around Musician.
•Garrett Torok, with honors, will attend MSU-Northern to major in kindergarten through 12th grade physical education with a minor in grades five through 12 social studies. He earned an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year and has been inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame and the Sci-Fi Club.
•Karlie Jo Wilson will attend Dawson Community College in Glendive and has an opportunity to explore a career in the Antarctic. She earned an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year.
•Aly Wood, with honors, will attend Eastern Wyoming College, studying veterinary technology. The class salutatorian, graduating with a 3.92 GPA, she has been inducted into the Academic Hall of Fame and Sci-Fi Club, named the co-Outstanding Senior in Science, earned an Academic Letter for the first semester of the 2022-23 school year, and received a Heisey Foundation Award, a Trabajadora Award and a CHS National Choral Award. She received the Gary Passmore Memorial, Choteau Education Association, Sun River Electric Cooperative, Sons of the American Legion, Jim Carlson Memorial, Boe Brothers Foundation CHS Academic Merit, Choteau Soroptimist, Teton County Cattlewomen’s, Choteau Ranch Rodeo and Eastern Wyoming College scholarships.