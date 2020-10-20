Oct. 11 — 7:40 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 375 Ramble Inn Road in Cascade County and transported a patient to the Great Falls Clinic.
— 10:30 p.m., deputies responded to vehicle causing a traffic concern on Sherman Lane. The call resulted in the arrest of a man on suspicion of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
Oct. 12 — 10:34 a.m., deputies assisted the Fish, Wildlife and Parks warden in attempting to make contact with an individual that was believed to be south of Priest Lake.
— 1:18 p.m., deputy assisted an individual who was reportedly acting suspicious on 20th Road Northwest of Choteau.
— 5:20 p.m., Choteau resident was advised to contact FWP after reporting his sheep being injured by a bear.
—7:56 p.m., Choteau ambulance, deputies and coroner responded to a medical emergency at 427 Main Ave. N. that resulted in a death.
Oct. 13 — 2:48 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified by a Power resident of a possible individual in violation of a probation order.
Oct. 14 — 2:05 a.m., deputy investigated a sighting of an unknown large animal off Fourth Street North in Fairfield.
— 9:37 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 123 Walker St.
— 3:57 p.m., Fairfield resident reported the theft of items from a motor vehicle.
— 6:15 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:13 p.m., Choteau resident reported a package addressed to her was delivered to a former address and alleged that the package was taken by the residents living in that location.
—7:44 p.m., motorist reported hitting a deer on Teton Canyon Road.
Oct. 15 — 5:37 p.m., deputy made an arrest in Fairfield on a warrant from Council Bluffs, Iowa.
— 2:45 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to an injured person at 308 10th Ave. N.W. and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 5:02 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BMTC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:09 a.m., motorist reported an accident with a deer on Secondary Highway 220.
— 9:52 a.m., deputy provided a civil standby at a 914 Fourth St. N.W.
— 10:58 a.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 11:07 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1050 10th St. N.W. and transported the patient to BTMC.
— 1:42 a.m., rural Fairfield resident reported a bear in their back yard at 741 U.S. Highway 408.
— 2:12 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 7:02 p.m., Choteau resident made a formal complaint about a neighbor at the Sheriff’s Office.
Oct. 17 — 10:48 a.m., dispatch was notified of a semi-truck in the ditch on Interstate 15 north of Dutton.
— 11:01 a.m., Choteau resident requested dispatch to notify BTMC he was bringing a patient into the emergency room by private vehicle.
— 11:27 a.m., deputy assisted a Choteau family with a visitation concern.
— 3:19 p.m., Choteau business reported an individual had repeatedly called the store and had left upsetting voicemails.
— 10:54 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle causing damage to a sign on Secondary Highway 220.
— 11:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in Choteau and arrested a woman on a possible violation of release conditions in a domestic issue.
From Oct. 11-17, deputies issued two warnings for speeding and one warning each for driving with no license plates and no registration and improper parking.