After a year off, community and holiday events are planned in Dutton, Fairfield and Augusta this week.
The Dutton Civic Club will host the community’s annual chili cook-off, the Fairﬁeld’s Junior Women Club is hosting a Holiday Festival and craft sale and Augusta Chamber of Commerce is holding a Festival of Trees and the Christmas Rendezvous.
Dutton cook-off and stroll
The Dutton Civic Club’s annual chili cook-off is back after taking a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19.
The fifth cook-off will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, at the Dutton American Legion Hall, 201 Main St. Those wishing to participate are asked to register ahead of time by calling or texting Gail Habel at 406-788-1437 or Colleen Campbell at 406-781-6461.
There is a $10 entry fee. Those participating are asked to prepare at least six quarts of chili, as they often have had participants run out in the past, and they want the competition to be as fair as possible.
The organizers ask tasters for a donation to the Civic Club to help fund the annual high school scholarship
Doors open for the chili entries at 4:30 p.m. and to the public at 5:30 p.m. Judging will take place at 7 p.m. Free will donations are appreciated, and those help the Civic Club fund an annual high school scholarship.
A Christmas Stroll is planned for Sunday, Dec. 5, from 2 to 8 p.m. With the annual bazaar not planned this year area crafters will have their wares at Lily Bean Coffee shop. There are at least 10 who are participating in the event. There will be coffee and soup for sale along with goodies.
The Dutton/Teton Public Library is also planning to be open during the afternoon and evening. They welcome visits to stop by the library. Dutton/Teton Public Librarian Cheri Fuhringer said they will have packages for anyone wishing to take one from under the tree.
“Spoiler alert the packages will contain books the library is clearing from the shelf, however the one you receive may be the book you have always enjoyed,” she laughed. They will also pass out children craft kits.
The library is also planning a remembrance of longtime Dutton resident Julia Timmerman sometime during the day. “We hope is to add a special angel ornament or top to the tree as Julia was an angel in this community,” Fuhringer said.
Fairfield Holiday Festival and Bazaar
The Fairﬁeld Junior Women’s Club is sponsoring a holiday festival and bazaar on Friday, Dec. 3, from 4-8 p.m. at the Fairfield Community Hall with a variety of activities.
There will be 20-plus vendors selling their wares at the hall throughout the evening. The Fairfield Junior Women’s Club will sell tacos in a bag from 5 to 7 p.m. out of the newly renovated kitchen. They will also have a free children’s craft table and sell raffle tickets for baskets of various items. The proceeds for the raffle will go toward the annual Fairfield High School senior scholarships in memory of Gertrude Weishaar and the proceeds from rental of the bazaar tables and food sales are returned to the community through various donations.
The local 4-H club will be selling goodies with the proceeds benefiting the Fairfield Food Pantry. Also at the hall will be children’s face painting by the Fairfield High School Art Club, raising funds for their activities planned this year.
The Fairﬁeld Volunteer Fire Department will escort Santa to the hall on the ﬁre truck, where he will greet children starting sometime after 6 p.m.
Yard signs will be available at the hall during Friday night for the Junior Women’s sponsored Festival of Lights. It cost $5 to enter the event, which runs from Dec. 10-17.
Students at Fairfield Public School will be assisting with setup and takedown of the hall.
Also scheduled in Fairfield for that night is the tree lighting ceremony of the Christmas tree in the Lions Park located near the Visitors Center right off U.S. Highway 89. Mayor Bob Swartz will officially light the tree at 4 p.m. Those attending will enjoy some Christmas carols. A crew from Sun River Electric will once again put the lights on the tree.
The Fairfield/Teton Public Library will hold an open house to see the new addition from 5-5:30 p.m. A dedication of the new addition in memory of Marthele Olson will be held at 5:15 p.m.
Through the Fairfield Chamber of Commerce, some of the businesses on Main Street will offer Christmas specials during their regular hours of business.
“We hope that you keep Fairfield businesses in mind throughout this holiday season, but especially on the day of the Holiday Festival,” Jr. Women’s President Helen Music said. “As you attend the events at the community hall, we also hope you show our town’s businesses some extra love and shop local.”
Members of the Front Range Art Association will host their annual holiday fine art show and sale at Andy Watson’s Big Sky Pottery and Art Gallery, 407 2nd Ave. S., in Fairfield on Dec. 3 from 4 to 8 p.m.
Artists along the Rocky Mountain Front and beyond will be participating in the show and sale offering original pieces of art as well as prints and gift items. Paintings using a variety of media, photography and sculptures and more, will be available for purchase.
The show and sale kicks off Friday with a holiday reception and continues through the December and January
Augusta Festival and Rendezvous
Augusta is holding two events to get in the holiday spirit this week.
The Augusta Chamber of Commerce Festival of the Trees will be held Saturday, Dec. 4, starting at 5 p.m. at the F.M. Mack Building and the Forge. The evening will start with finger foods and wine furnished by various businesses offered at both locations. The auction featuring trees, wreaths and Christmas items donated by Augusta businesses and individuals will begin around 6 p.m. at the Mack Building. Once all the items are sold there, they will move to the Forge for the second half of the auction.
“The public is invited to come enjoy food and wine, share the Christmas spirit and bid on their favorite donated tree or wreath,” Augusta Chamber President Tia Troy said. “The money raised at the Festival of Trees will be used to decorate the town for the holidays and for summer flower baskets along with other chamber activities.”
The Christmas Rendezvous will be held at the Augusta Community Center from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 5. The Augusta Chamber of Commerce is organizing the event for the first time. The Augusta Youth Center, who has spearheaded this event for years, will still participate with raffles throughout the afternoon. The raffles are one of the largest fundraisers of the year for the group.
Zion Stage Lines will offer hayrides from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Santa will make an appearance between 1 and 3 p.m.
There will be more than 30 vendors with a wide range of wares for sale at the community center. Shoppers are encouraged to experience the community of Augusta while in town shopping at the local businesses and enjoying breakfast, lunch and dinner specials at the various eating establishments along the two and a half blocks. Blue Pine Wine will feature works by area photographers and Latigo and Lace has close to 80% Made in Montana items in their inventory.
“This year, perhaps more than ever, it’s important to support Montana makers, creators and artists, as well as local businesses,” said Troy. “Through the Christmas Rendezvous, we’re able to bring folks to town to shop the diverse offering from Montana vendors, while they can also stroll our downtown, visit local shops and check out our restaurants and watering holes. While it’s the chamber’s inaugural year spearheading this event, we’re tickled pink to welcome it back to Augusta.”