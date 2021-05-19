May 9 — 8:37 a.m., Choteau resident requested a civil standby while he gathered his things from his residence.
— 12:23 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified that an individual in hospice care had died.
— 3:10 p.m., Choteau resident reported witnessing someone checking on their residence’s doors via video camera.
— 10:11 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a possible domestic dispute at the neighboring residence.
— 11:27 p.m., deputy and Montana Highway Patrol responded to vehicle in the ditch on 21st Lane Northeast.
May 10 — 1:53 a.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist at Teton Peak Assisted Living, 24 Main Ave. N.
— 6:49 a.m., Power resident reported possible theft of items from a residence at 721 East 15th Lane N.E.
— 7:25 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 and upon arrival the coroner was requested.
— 9:42 p.m., Bynum resident reported a trespasser the previous night and noticed property damage in the morning.
— 11:24 p.m., bicycle found at Eureka Lake was turned into the Sheriff’s Office.
— 2 p.m., deputy in Choteau arrested a person on suspicion of tampering with witnesses.
—3:24 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office; the patient refused transport.
— 4:43 p.m., deputy responded to a family situation in Choteau.
— 5:54 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 305 Teton Ave. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 7:08 p.m., Choteau resident found a Kindle reader which had been left at the Choteau Mini Park and with the help of the Sheriff’s Office was able to notify the owner.
— 9:24 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau to Benefis in Great Falls.
May 11 — 9:13 a.m., Choteau resident reported an individual who is not supposed to be at the residence is there and would like a deputy to assist.
— 5:27 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was asked to check on the welfare of a Choteau resident.
— 5:36 p.m., Power Volunteer Fire Department responded to a fire at 749 Eighth Road N.E.
— 6:38 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of vandalism to the Dutton Town Park.
— 8:02 p.m., deputy gave a patron at a Choteau business a ride home.
— 9:12 p.m., Sheriff’s Office contacted the owner of cows on U.S. Highway 287 causing a traffic concern.
— 11:45 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 616 First Ave. S. to Benefis.
May 12 — 2:41 a.m., an individual was arrested in Great Falls on a warrant from Teton County.
— 8:10 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from Skyline Lodge to Benefis.
— 2:48 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 40 Lowery Road and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 5:29 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a tip that an individual on probation was possibly in violation of the terms of probation.
— 5:48 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 13 Fifth St. N. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 8:26 p.m., personnel from BTMC informed the Sheriff’s Office they were treating a minor who had been bitten by a dog.
May 13 — Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 6:18 p.m., Power resident reported it looked like someone had attempted to break in to their garage.
May 14 — 12:55 a.m., Teton County deputies and emergency medical services responded to a report of a shooting at a rural Fairfield address. The Montana Highway Patrol and the state Division of Criminal Investigation also responded.
— 8:41 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to medical emergency at 1050 10th St. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 11:23 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
May 15 — 7:04 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 24 Main Ave. N. to BTMC.
— 1:25 p.m., Brady resident reported a suspicious vehicle following the train along Frontage Road near Brady.
— 1:36 p.m., Choteau resident reported a possible scam.
— 6:03 p.m., Choteau ambulance crew provided a lift assist at 28 Main St. The patient refused transport.
From May 9-15, deputies issued warnings for failure to properly stop at a stop light, speeding and driving while distracted.