The Choteau Area Port Authority, meeting via Zoom on April 22, continued to refine the job description for a part-time contract employee who would provide grant administration and project coordination services for the CAPA.
Board Chairwoman Mary Sexton said she and board member Steve Dogiakos met with the Great Falls Development Authority to narrow down what the employee would do and how much it would cost.
Sexton said GFDA encouraged the CAPA to reach out to other partners for funding not only this position but other CAPA projects. GFDA, she said, gets $500,000 a year from banks, lawyers and larger businesses in Cascade County as well as partnering with the Great Falls Chamber of Commerce and government entities such as the Great Falls Business Improvement District.
The CAPA has budgeted $20,000 for the part-time position each year for two years. CAPA will provide $5,000 a year and the Heart of the Rockies Institute has pledged $5,000 for each of two years. That leaves CAPA needing donations from other organizations to total $10,000 each year for two years.
Partners that Sexton proposed approaching include the Choteau Chamber of Commerce, the Tourism Business Improvement District, First Bank of Montana-Choteau and Opportunity Bank-Choteau, Benefis Teton Medical Center, the Teton County Development Corporation, the Choteau Lions Club and the Bieler Law Office, among others.
Board member Blair Patton said getting the support of the Chamber and TBID first would show other private businesses that the CAPA has community support for the job. He suggested contacting those entities before approaching the businesses.
Sexton said GFDA has asked CAPA to consider partnering with it to provide better access to business support services in north-central Montana, though the organization has not proposed any direct funding for CAPA.
Dogiakos said GFDA is going to help CAPA do a “stakeholder analysis” on the position to get a better idea of organizations and businesses that would be potential partners.
The board voted unanimously to authorize Sexton to take the position to potential partners and develop a funding package.
In other matters, the board discussed leading a community conversation on affordable housing in the fall. The need for the conversation has been highlighted by the April 20 fire that destroyed the 13-unit Gunther Apartments in Choteau, which catered to low-income residents. Dogiakos said he has been looking at opportunities to fully use the handful of vacant or uninhabitable properties in Choteau that could be renovated and brought back onto the property-tax rolls. He has talked with the Center for Community Ownership on ways that might be accomplished.
Sexton said the Pondera County Port Authority has worked with the Neighborhood Stabilization Program to rehabilitate older homes for low-income residents.
Patton said the biggest challenge facing anyone who wants to build is the cost of materials, which has nearly doubled since the COVID-19 pandemic began impacting production.
Patton said he thought it would be a good idea for CAPA to lead a discussion and help provide information. “I think there are people who will take advantage of the information. We just have to relay it,” he said.
In his report, the board’s secretary-treasurer Tom Frownfelder said the organization has $13,688 in its checking account, and has received $2,150 in donations to help fund the CAPA-sponsored Teton Childcare Project’s Summer Camp in Choteau, June through August.
CAPA is acting as the TCP’s money manager, taking in donations and issuing payments for camp workers and other expenses.
Sexton and others provided updates on business assistance programs and CAPA projects.
She said the GFDA is doing Zoom informational meetings on how restaurants can obtain assistance through the American Rescue Plan Act and she will make sure local restaurants are aware of this information.
The board voted to approve CAPA joining with the GFDA to be a sponsor of the training for restaurant owners.
The requirements for the Department of Commerce grant to fund a marketing and branding tool kit and a $3,900 Facebook advertising buy for Choteau tourism attractions and activities have been met and CAPA has received reimbursement. CAPA will work with the Choteau Acantha, which did the contract work, to write a final report due to Commerce this fall.
The work, also done by the Choteau Acantha, on creating an interactive digital trails and driving tours map for the area west of Choteau will be done by early May. Signs will be put up around town with the QR code to promote use of the map.
The Choteau/Teton Public Library has used the mini-grant CAPA obtained from the Montana Economic Developers Association to purchase new chairs for the meeting room and the children’s area.
CAPA is continuing to work with Choteau resident Polly Cunningham on developing a dog park here; and with the Choteau Lions Club on grants to create a band shell in the Choteau Park and to upgrade the boiler at the swimming pool and resurface the Lions tennis courts/basketball courts.
(Note: After the CAPA meeting, the Montana Department of Commerce notified CAPA that the grant for the band shell was not funded.)
Leslie Kesler, a board member of the Choteau Arts organization, reported that it has applied for a grant from the Montana Arts Council, that volunteers are still staffing the art gallery that opened before Christmas and that plans for in-person classes at the gallery are in the works. She noted that retired Choteau art teacher Sally Lee has joined the organization’s board.
Kesler said the organization’s Patron of the Arts fundraiser is continuing and is providing funding to help match grants.
Sexton said the Montana Farmers Union will host a community meeting in Choteau on May 19 to discuss meat processing issues among other topics. She said CAPA has been invited to speak on a panel at the meeting and tapped Patton to represent the board on the panel.
Dogiakos reported that the city of Choteau has directed CAPA to obtain a separate insurance policy to cover the board for errors and omissions. The city’s own insurance covers CAPA now, but CAPA is a separate entity and should have its own policy. Sexton said she would invite the Choteau mayor to attend CAPA’s May 27 meeting and give more information on this.
CAPA will hold a community roundtable meeting on May 26 at 1 p.m.