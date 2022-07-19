A draft Environmental Impact Statement regarding the U.S. Air Force project to replace the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) system with the new Ground Based Strategic Deterrent ICBM system (called Sentinel) in Montana, Wyoming and North Dakota is now available for public review.
Federal law requires this EIS to inform the public on any potential environmental consequences associated with the construction, testing, decommissioning and disposal activities of the project. The Bureau of Indian Affairs, Bureau of Land Management, Bureau of Reclamation, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. Forest Service and Wyoming Army National Guard are cooperating agencies for the EIS.
In addition to replacing all land-based Minuteman III ICBMs with the GBSD ICBMs, all launch facilities, communication systems, infrastructure and technologies would be modernized and replaced as necessary. Decommissioning and disposal activities would include destruction of all Minuteman III weapon systems and associated components to prevent further use for their originally intended purpose.
While certain components and subsystems of the Minuteman III have been upgraded, most of the fundamental infrastructure used today is the nearly 50-year-old original equipment. The proposed action would not include generating or disposing of nuclear material, and the number of land-based nuclear missiles would remain unchanged.
The nuclear warheads from the Minuteman III system would be used for the GBSD system. Deployment of the GBSD system would begin in the mid-2020s, and the Air Force expects the project to extend the capabilities of the land-based leg of the U.S. nuclear triad (ICBMs, bombers and submarines) through at least 2075.
Deployment of the GBSD system would begin in 2023 at F.E. Warren Air Force Base (AFB) in Wyoming and be implemented at the other two missile bases — Malmstrom AFB at Great Falls and Minot AFB in North Dakota — over the next 15 years.
Both on- and off-base construction and operational activities will occur at all three missile bases. Additional construction, maintenance, training, storage, testing, support, decommissioning, and disposal actions would occur at Hill AFB and the Utah Test and Training Range in Utah; Camp Guernsey in Wyoming and Camp Navajo in Arizona.
The proposed GBSD deployment activities would include the construction and renovation of approximately 1,569,000 square feet of on-base facilities and the refurbishment of all 450 launch facilities and 45 missile alert facilities, construction of 62 new communication towers on newly acquired properties, the establishment of approximately 3,100 miles of new utility corridors, and the potential to conduct utility work within the nearly 5,000 miles of existing utility easements throughout the missile fields of F.E. Warren, Malmstrom and Minot AFBs.
During construction, a workforce hub would be established in or near Great Falls and Lewistown in Montana, Kimball, Nebraska, and Minot, North Dakota, housing up to 3,000 temporary workers and support personnel each, and 19 centralized construction laydown areas would be established in or near Augusta, Belt, Denton, Judith Gap, Lewistown, Stanford, Vaughn and Winifred in Montana; Stoneham, Colorado; Kimball and Sydney, Nebraska; Balfour, Bowbells, Garrison, Mohall, Ruso, Stanley and Wabek, North Dakota; and Albin, Wyoming.
While there would be no construction at Camp Navajo, the proposed GBSD deployment activities would include use of the existing missile storage area during Minuteman III decommissioning and disposal activities.
The EIS evaluates two alternatives to the Proposed Action: the Reduced Utility Corridors Alternative and the No Action Alternative. The Reduced Utility Corridors Alternative would replace all land-based Minuteman III ICBMs deployed in the continental United States with GBSD ICBMs, as would the Proposed Action. And, while it includes most of the elements of the Proposed Action, it also proposes establishing appreciably fewer miles of new utility corridors and reutilizing marginally fewer miles of existing utility corridors.
Under the No Action Alternative, the Air Force would continue to maintain and operate the Minuteman III weapon system in its current configuration, and the GBSD weapon system would not be deployed.
The public comment period opened on July 1. Seven in-person regional hearings and two virtual public hearings have been scheduled.
Advertisements will be published in local newspapers notifying the public of the EIS comment period and the hearings. The first in-person hearing in Montana will take place on July 26 in Great Falls at the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts, Missouri Room (2 Park Drive S.) from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.
The second in-person hearing in Montana will take place on July 28 at the Central Montana Fair/Fergus County Fairgrounds in Lewistown (153 Fairgrounds Road) from 3 to 6 p.m.
The two virtual hearings will occur on Aug. 8 and 9, both at 6:30 p.m.
To read the draft EIS and all materials that will be presented at the public hearings, go to the project website, www.gbsdeis.com. On the website, readers will find information about the locations and registration procedures for all public hearings.
To ensure a thorough review of the analysis in the Draft EIS, the Air Force is soliciting comments from interested local, state, and federal agencies and organizations; Native American tribes; and members of the public.
Comments on the Draft EIS may be submitted in a variety of ways to include orally at the in-person and virtual public hearings or in writing at in-person public hearings, through www.gbsdeis.com; via email to gbsdeis@tetratech.com; or by mail to: GBSD Project EIS, 10306 Eaton Place, Suite 340, Fairfax, VA, 22030.
The Air Force requests that comments on the Draft EIS be submitted withing 45 days of the comment period opening (by Aug. 15) to ensure they are considered by the Air Force for the Final EIS.
If you are unable to access the website or would like to request printed or digital copies of materials, please send an email to gbsdeis@tetratech.com.