Feb. 1 — 1:14 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a hospice patient from Benefis in Great Falls to his residence in Fairfield.
Feb. 2 — 5:32 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 26 Ninth Ave. N.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 6:08 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 615 Fifth Ave. N. and transported a patient to Great Falls Clinic Hospital.
— 8:08 a.m., Choteau ambulance transferred a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 10:46 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical issue at 615 Fifth Ave. S. The patient refused transport.
— 3:01 p.m., a hospice death in Fairfield was reported.
— 4:29 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
Feb. 3 — 11:48 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding suspicious footprints in his back yard.
Feb. 4 — 10:09 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 423 Central Ave. Mercy Flight was requested and cancelled, and crew asked for the county coroner to be dispatched.
— 12:30 p.m., Choteau school official requested a deputy for a student caught vaping.
— 2:50 p.m., Choteau resident reported a hay truck blocking one lane of U.S. Highway 89.
— 5:25 p.m., Power resident reported a vehicle that regularly speeds past their residence.
Feb. 5 — 11:09 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 41 First Road N.E. and transported the patient to Benefis.
— 3:33 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 30 Second Ave. N.W. to BTMC.
— 8:25 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Lewis and Clark County. Mercy Flight was also requested and the patient was taken to BTMC.
Feb. 6 — 2:44 a.m., deputy requested an informational call be started for a wallet that was found behind the Antler Bar in Choteau.
— 10:22 a.m., motorist reported an erratic driver in the southbound lane on Interstate 15 near Brady. Sheriff’s Office notified Montana Highway Patrol.
Feb. 7 — 12:38 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 531 20th Road N.W. to Benefis Teton Medical Center in Choteau.
— 1:39 p.m., Choteau school official requested deputy for assistance with a student allegedly distributing drugs.
— 1:48 p.m., Power Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of sparks from a pole on Fifth Street.
— 2:59 p.m., Power VFD responded to a brush fire along County Line Road and 10th Lane N.E.
— 4:09 p.m., Choteau resident reported a gravel truck dumping gravel on U.S. Highway 89, causing damage to a vehicle.
— 5:37 p.m., Choteau man came into the Sheriff’s Office on an arrest warrant.
— 6:59 p.m., Choteau BTMC personnel requested ambulance crew to transport Mercy Flight fixed wing crew to BTMC and then back to airport with patient.
Feb. 8 — 9:08 a.m., dispatch requested Department of Transportation official and MHP for a gravel truck driver that was leaving gravel on the road and damaging windshields on vehicles. The driver was issued a citation for failure to secure load.
— 9:56 a.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding damage to their vehicle caused by a gravel truck on U.S. Highway 89.
Feb. 9 – 7:44 a.m., Sheriff’s Office received calls regarding the welfare of a motorist who was sitting at a stop sign off Interstate 15 and Collins Frontage Road.
— 8:28 a.m., MHP requested backup at the Collins exit when the male reported earlier to be sitting in a vehicle reached for a handgun when the trooper opened the door to check on him.
— 9:22 a.m., MHP requested ambulance for detainee off Interstate 15 as he was attempting self-harm. Dutton ambulance transported the patient from the site to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 11:43 a.m., Power and Sun River VFDs responded to a controlled burn that got away from its handlers at 1161 County Line Road.
— 1:03 p.m., Sheriff’s Office requested an informational call for possible criminal sale of dangerous drugs.
— 2:20 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a storage unit that was broken into in Choteau with several of items taken.
— 2:37 p.m., dispatch received a couple calls reporting a possible scam.
— 3:13 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis.
— 6:32 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a dead deer in the eastbound lane on Secondary Highway 408 causing a traffic concern.
Feb. 10 — 6:31 a.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alarm at Teton Lumber Co. and upon investigation, found the door had been blown open by the wind.
— 8:29 a.m., Choteau resident reported receiving odd text messages.
— 11:59 a.m., Fairfield ambulance was paged for a possible death but cancelled before it arrived.
— 4:58 p.m., Fairfield resident spoke with deputy regarding an incident.
Feb. 11 — 12:17 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 131 First Road N.W.; patient refused transportl.
— 6:29 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Lewis and Clark County at 3887 Secondary Highway 21 and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 9:28 a.m., Power fire chief responded to the dumpsite as someone had dumped hot ashes which were smoldering.
— 12:27 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of a Choteau resident who had not been seen by his neighbor for a week.
— 3:36 p.m., motorist reported an erratic driver on U.S. Highway 89 near Priest Butte.
— 4:42 p.m., Choteau resident reported the theft of tools from his worksite.
— 7:37 p.m., Choteau resident reported being harassed by an individual blasting their vehicle horn at him.
— 8:35 p.m., deputy was requested to assist with a family issue.
— 11:13 p.m., Fairfield resident reported an erratic driver on Secondary Highway 408.
Feb. 12 — 10:36 a.m., Great Falls law enforcement sent a warrant request to the Teton County Sheriff’s Office.
— 12:24 p.m., Power ambulance responded to a medical emergency in Dutton at 16 First St. N.W. and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 5:31 p.m., Choteau ambulance was dispatched for a medical alarm page and were notified all was okay.
— 7:53 p.m., deputy responded to a two-vehicle accident with no injuries on Main Avenue in Choteau.
— 8:11 p.m., Choteau resident reported being assaulted by a family member.