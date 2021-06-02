Incumbent Dutton Mayor Susan Fleshman filed for re-election at the Teton County Clerk and Recorder’s Office last week, setting up a contested race for the position this fall. Filing for municipal offices opened on April 22 and runs through June 21 at 5 p.m.
The positions that are open for filing this spring and those who have filed so far are listed below.
•Choteau positions open: Mayor Chris Hindoien, Ward I Councilman Mark Major and Ward II Councilman Stewart Merja. All three incumbents have filed for re-election.
•Fairfield positions open: Mayor Bob Swartz ; Ward I Councilwoman Terra Rosenbaum and Ward II Councilman Ronald Dauwalder. Councilman Loren Tacke has filed for mayor and Dauwalder has filed for re-election.
•Dutton positions open: Mayor Susan Fleshman, and council members Pat Bayala and Frank Klein. Fleshman, Bayala and Klein have all filed for re-election and newcomer Bruce Garrett has filed for the mayor’s position.
City officials’ terms are for four years, unless otherwise noted. The terms of those whose positions are up for election this year officially expire on Dec. 31 and those who are elected or re-elected will start their new terms on Jan. 1, 2022.
Declarations of nomination are available from the Choteau, Fairfield and Dutton city offices and from the Teton County election administrator’s office at the county courthouse in Choteau.
City council candidates must have lived in their ward for at least 60 days before the election. The filing fee for council candidates is $15.
Mayoral candidates must be at least 21 years old and have lived in Montana for at least three years, and in their city for at least two years before the election. The mayoral filing fee is $42 for Choteau, $36 for Fairfield and $24 for Dutton.