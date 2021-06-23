Rosanne Balasabas, organizer of the June 12 and 13 Front Range Yoga Festival in Choteau, heard lots of positive comments from the more than 100 participants and instructors who attended and from area business owners who welcomed them into their shops.
Balasabas said the event went off with no major hitches and drew people mostly from around the state but a few from out of state, as well. “I want this event to be positive for those attending and participating in the classes, but equally important to me is introducing these guests to the community and area,” Balasabas said. “I want them to have time to experience Choteau, shop at the local businesses, eat in the restaurants and go exploring in the area as well.”
Attendees praised the peace and tranquility they found in Choteau and how gracious and welcoming the residents and businesses owners are.
Understanding there were several events in Choteau that weekend, Balasabas said the feedback she has received from a couple businesses has all been positive. “They appreciated the activities being held that drew shoppers into their business,” she added. “A representative from the art gallery said they had one of their best weekends so far.”
“It was fabulous,” was how Amy Bechtold, owner of Curly Willow Floral & Gift, described having the yoga festival and other events in Choteau the weekend of June 11-13.
Bechtold said she was open an extra day and extra hours throughout the weekend and it was well worth the time. “There was lots of foot traffic and shopping in the store,” she added. Those she visited with expressed how much they loved Choteau, were happy to shop in the local stores, were pleased with the food choices and were enamored with the with the beautiful green lawns.
“It is great to have activities planned in Choteau that draw visitors from throughout the state,” Bechtold said. Pre-planning with the organizers of the Yoga Festival was important, she said. Bechtold said several businesses coordinated together and offered special sales over the weekend. They included information in the Yoga Festival participants’ swag bags telling them about the shopping hours and specials.
Balasabas collaborated with Dropstone Outfitters to provide a half-day guided hike along the Rocky Mountain Front. “I haven’t spoken with anyone from Dropstone,” Balasabas said, “I do know the hike filled up quickly and those who attended shared how much fun they had, adding it was perfect weather for a hike along the Front.”
The weather wasn’t just excellent for the hike on June 11 but great for the festival the next two days. With temperatures in the 70s, it allowed participants to walk back and forth from their various studios where classes were held to the Pavilion and even the hotel where many were staying. “We were even able to hold the open community class which drew some local attendance outdoors at the park,” Balasabas said. The noon meal and music at the Choteau Pavilion were well received as was the band playing on Saturday evening.
Balasabas said the festival grew some in attendance and for sure grew in where participants attended from. The first year, many attended from the Flathead and Missoula areas. This year they came from Bozeman, Helena, Great Falls and other spots from around the state. “There were several mother and daughter groups that attended, with one living in Montana and another travelling from out-of-state,” she said. “We had several groups of friends gather for a girls weekend.”
“The success of the event wouldn’t be possible without the help I received from all of the volunteers,” Balasabas said. She thanked fellow yogis Claire Hodgskiss, Katie Adams and Lauren Bleck. “What they do is invaluable,” she said.
“We are finding more of a rhythm and feed off each other, knowing what needs to be done,” she said. This is the third year of the festival however only the second in person. The first festival was held in Choteau in 2019 and last year was held virtually due to COVID-19.
With this year’s event barely in the books, Balasabas said they already have a wrap-up meeting scheduled and lots of feedback from attendees to help with planning the event for 2022. “It is our goal to bring the festival back sometime in June,” Balasabas said.
She encourages businesses that have suggestions to please contact her and share their ideas and thoughts.