Kristen Becker, the parent of a freshman at Fairfield High School, filed a formal written grievance with the FHS administration, alleging ongoing racism and bullying her adopted daughter who is Black is being subjected to by fellow students.
Most FHS students are responding positively after Becker and a group of concerned parents and community members raised concerns of racism and bullying at the April 19 school board meeting, Becker told the Choteau Acantha in an interview on May 20.
Becker said her written grievance is the next step in the process laid out in the high school handbook to resolve the issues her daughter and others have been facing.
The FHS administrators were quick to hold an assembly after the problem was brought to their attention, Becker said. “From my understanding there was a line drawn in the sand,” she said. “This behavior would not be tolerated. The behavior was unacceptable and would be met with harsh consequences. Retaliation and continued harassment would also be met with consequences.”
In the grievance, Becker said, since the issue was bought to light, she and her daughter have met with administration multiple times. “We have all agreed that we have seen some improvement in the situation,” Becker said. “Specifically, some of the main bullies have made attempts to apologize for their actions, and we believe are trying to change behaviors.”
Becker said this has been a valuable lesson in forgiveness for her daughter and in life for other students. “Unfortunately, with others, there continues to be harassment and a general lack of accountability,” she said. “While I understand it is impossible to legislate morality, we need to do better.”
Becker said this process doesn’t have to be a bad thing for the school district or community. “As a mom I’m doing what is best for my daughter,” she said. She believes what the students are learning through the process will help them as they go on in life.
She said she has had open discussions with the administration and believes they are working through the process and truly have the best interest of the students at heart.
In her grievance, Becker asked the administrators a number of questions including how many suspensions are appropriate before it is agreed the method is largely ineffective? At what point does these students’ rights to free speech impede her daughter’s rights to education where she feels safe?
Becker, whose husband serves on the Fairfield school board, asked the administrators if it is the right decision to continue in-person education for students who she said continue to make inappropriate comments to her daughter.
“My daughter has made it very clear that she does not feel she can continue her education at Fairfield if she is forced to share a building with the person who continues to take no responsibility for blatant racism, harassment and bullying,” Becker said.
She would like the school district to consider new or additional policy regarding disciplinary actions.
“If the mission of our school is a partnership with the community to provide a secure and respectful environment where students gain knowledge, grow in wisdom, develop confidence and value learning for life, let us have our actions reflect that,” Becker said in her grievance. “If we believe that students need an environment that enhances their human potential and promotes respect for all people, we need to walk the talk.”
When asked about the grievance, Fairfield Superintendent Dustin Gordon said the Fairfield High School is committed to providing a safe, welcoming, and supportive learning setting for every student.
“When our school district’s leaders learned that a student felt that we were not honoring that commitment, we acted quickly to address the situation,” he said. “The first steps in this process included an all-student assembly where administrators reviewed school district policies and expectations regarding non-discrimination, harassment, bullying, and respect for fellow students. These policies are based on state and federal laws and they have been and will continue to be strictly enforced. This means any person found to be responsible for violating a policy prohibiting discrimination or harassment will be held accountable.”
Since the assembly, Gordon said, he believes the specific allegations of the original complaint have ceased. “Students have accepted the school district’s position and have broadly expressed a desire to promote unity,” he said. “They have self-organized unifying events and the staff has promoted respect within the school and community. School district leaders will continue to work with staff and students to enhance these measures.”
The school district’s leaders acknowledge this is a process of improvement, Gordon said. “We continue to work with all students, staff and parents to identify areas where we can get better. Through those discussions and reflections, we’ll work to honor our commitment to every student.”
The high school will also abide by student confidentiality laws when responding to this issue and implementing solutions, he said. The high school asks that all questions or suggestions about this topic be directed to Gordon.