The Benefis Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staff, supporters and graduates — those “tiniest but mightiest of fighters” — are poised to gather this month to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the opening of the Benefis NICU.
The biennial reunion picnic is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, June 25, at Elks Riverside Park.
NICU team members develop a strong bond with families as they go through the emotional roller coaster of having a baby in intensive care. The reunion picnic honors that connection and the progress the former patients make from their tiny beginnings.
Melody Martinsen of Choteau remembers her terror when her son arrived six weeks too soon, weighing only 4 pounds, 9 ounces and gravely ill. Before he was even an hour old, Madison Otto had crashed three times.
“There just aren’t words to express how amazingly grateful we were to all of those compassionate, professional, beautiful nurses who cared for Madison at his most vulnerable,” she said.
For 50 years, the Benefis NICU has been the difference for hundreds of babies like Madison. Providers, nurses and others on staff, donors and advocates have been with families through life, loss and itty-bitty victories.
These are some of the key events in the Benefis NICU history:
• In 1968, when neonatal intensive care was developing as a field, babies who weighed 3-4 pounds at birth had a 25% chance of survival. Now it’s more than 95%, and the highly specialized care also helps prevent irreversible damage.
• In 1971, Dr. Jack Haling put a premature baby on a ventilator for the first time. The boy is in his 50s now.
• In 1972, the Deaconess Intensive Care Nursery, now the Benefis NICU, opened as the first NICU in Montana. The six-bed unit was expanded to 12 beds within a few years.
• In 1972, the Montana Deaconess Hospital Medical Center established an air transport system to fly critically ill newborns and their mothers to the hospital’s new NICU through an arrangement with the military.
• In 1975, the U.S. Air Force flight surgeon and team from Malmstrom Air Force Base taught the NICU flight team about helicopters aerodynamics, and how to make sure the glass IV bottles didn’t burst in cold air.
• In 1983, the first Mercy Flight rescue flight launched a new era in care across northcentral Montana.
• In 1992, Dr. Ronald Coen joined the team, and with him, the Benefis NICU became the first in the state to have an actual neonatologist.
• In 2004, Jacqueline Collver set a record as the smallest baby to survive in the Benefis NICU at 15 ounces. She graduated Helena High School this year.
• In 2007, the “Canadian Quad Squad” of Autumn, Brooke, Calissa, and Dahl Jepp were born at Benefis amid a shortage of NICU beds in Alberta. The identical quadruplets were all born shy of 3 pounds at 31 weeks and thrive today as busy 14-year-olds.
• In 2009, a NICU in the new South Tower represented a departure from the outdated model of a single room with a bay of bassinets, with beeping, buzzing and other noises that were hard on the tiny babies. The South Tower debuted with 17 private rooms with bassinets and daybeds for parents, helping encourage the family’s involvement in growing and bonding with the baby.
In 2022, Benefis NICU celebrates 50 years of caring for the tiniest patients.