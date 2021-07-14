July 4 — 10:55 a.m., Choteau resident reported a vehicle blocking a driveway at 13 N. Main.
— 11:59 a.m., Choteau resident reported possible vandalism to 412 Second St. S.W.
— 1:29 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a report of a Choteau resident receiving a phone call with a female crying in the background.
— 2:21 p.m., deputy stopped a vehicle on U.S. Highway 287 after receiving a tip of the vehicle being driven erratically. The driver was given a verbal warning for failure to maintain lane.
— 5:20 p.m., Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department responded to a grass fire in the ditch on Sixth Lane near the Greenfield School.
— 5:25 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to an individual who had fallen in the driveway at Beehive Homes and transported the individual to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 6 p.m., deputies and Choteau ambulance responded to Bynum to meet a mother and her son after she had reported her son was suicidal and possibly had a gun. The mother reported the incident while parked on the Blackleaf Road, and several individuals had stopped and provided assistance.
— 8:50 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 9:42 p.m. Choteau resident reported a dog running loose down West Division Avenue.
— 10:19 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a fire at the baseball field sparked by fireworks.
— 11 p.m., Power VFD responded to a fire on the side of a house caused by fireworks.
— 11:44 p.m., Fairfield VFD responded to a fire off U.S. Highway 89 near the Busch Seed Plant caused by fireworks.
— 11:46 p.m., deputy and Choteau ambulance responded to assist a possibly intoxicated woman in Bynum. The woman was transported to BTMC.
July 5 — 12:03 a.m., dispatch received a reported of an elderly man walking along U.S. Highway 89. Deputy made contact with the man’s wife and assessed the situation before letting them proceed to their home.
— 8:28 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received reports of multiple individuals in trucks speeding on Third Street Southwest.
— 10:57 p.m., dispatch notified Montana Highway Patrol of an accident on Airport Road and Secondary Highway 220.
— 2:36 p.m., the Sheriff’s Office checked on the welfare of a Choteau couple after someone reported smelling gas at their residence.
— 3:05 p.m., towing company requested a traffic investigation on U.S. Highway 89 where several signs had been knocked over.
— 7:53 p.m., dispatch received several 9-1-1 hang-up calls from a phone in Fairfield and upon further investigation it was determined a minor had been playing with the phone.
— 10:31 p.m., Choteau resident reported his neighbor was shooting off fireworks after the ordinance allowing for the fireworks had ended.
— 11:18 p.m., Sheriff’s Office received a second call regarding fireworks being shot off past the time allowed.
July 6 — 8:41 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 37 Fifth Ave. S.W. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 1:52 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 24 Main Ave. N. and transported a patient to BTMC.
—2:17 p.m., Choteau resident reported hitting something in the road that caused damage to her vehicle.
— 2:47 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a two-vehicle accident with no injures on Main Avenue South near the hardware store.
— 3:21 p.m., Fairfield VFD and ambulance and MHP responded to a single-vehicle accident off Secondary Highway 431 and Fifth Road Northeast.
— 10:11 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone shooting off fireworks near the golf course.
— 10:22 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 10:38 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a combative patient at BTMC. The patient was transferred to Great Falls.
July 7 — 11:45 a.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BTMC to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 6:19 p.m., a couple staying at a Choteau motel reported a possible peeping Tom.
— 9:57 p.m., Choteau resident reported someone shooting off fireworks.
July 8 — 12:16 a.m., Choteau resident requested a deputy patrol her street after hearing a suspicious vehicle in her driveway in the alleyway.
— 8:41 a.m., deputy responded to an alarm at the Fairfield Bank and found all to be okay.
— 10:54 a.m., deputy assisted a teenager who was home alone and had heard possible footsteps on the floor above him.
— 12:30 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 1028 County Line Road and transported a patient to Benefis.
— 2:35 p.m., deputy made a welfare check on a business in Choteau.
— 2:50 p.m., deputy investigated a dispute between neighbors in Fairfield.
— 3:42 p.m., Fairfield resident reported a pivot on County Line Road and First Lane Southeast spraying irrigation water on the road.
— 4:32 p.m., motorist reported damage to a vehicle while driving through the construction zone near Fairfield.
— 5:30 p.m., deputy investigated reported of a vehicle driving erratically on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
—6:21 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of an individual running over baby ducks with a personal watercraft on Eureka Lake. Fish, Wildlife and Parks were made aware of the incident.
— 6:56 p.m., Choteau resident reported two motorists drag racing down Seventh Street Southwest.
— 7:40 p.m., Sheriff’s Office was notified of a Choteau resident in hospice care who died.
July 9 — 12:26 a.m., motorist reported a dead deer on U.S. Highway 89 causing a traffic concern.
— 12:30 a.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 424 Seventh Ave. and transported a patient to BTMC.
— 1:43 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding a four-wheeler on the road south of Pishkun Reservoir.
— 6:52 p.m., Choteau VFD responded to a field fire.
— 7:18 p.m., Power resident reported a suspicious vehicle on 10th Lane Northeast.
— 8:18 p.m., deputy spoke with a Choteau resident at the Sheriff’s Office.
July 10 — 8:12 a.m., Fairfield resident reported increased traffic with several speeding vehicles on First Lane Southeast, possibly due to construction on U.S. Highway 89.
— 2:25 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency on U.S. Highway 200 and transported one accident victim to Benefis.
— 9:17 p.m., deputy checked on the welfare of minor in Choteau.
From July 4-9, the Sheriff’s Office issued warnings for speeding, expired plates and registration, improperly working headlights and failure to stop at a stop sign.