The Choteau Chamber of Commerce is looking for a volunteer to serve as the chairperson for the July 4 steak-fry, a fundraiser for the organization that is held at the Choteau Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in conjunction with the city’s Independence Day celebration.
At the chamber’s general membership meeting on March 9 in the Masonic Hall meeting room, President Steve Dogiakos said that the members who have served as chairmen and -women in the past have stepped down and new leadership is needed.
Dogiakos said a chairperson would not have to be a member of the Chamber, but could be any member of the community who wants to help with the celebration. The Chamber has a chairman’s planning guide for the event that addresses budget, ordering of supplies, volunteer recruitment, set-up and clean-up.
Chamber members prepare and serve a meal of deep-fat fried steak strips or hotdogs, fried potatoes, coleslaw and lemonade. The meat is threaded on the tines of pitchforks and held in vats of boiling oil until cooked. Dogiakos said the event usually raises about $1,300 in profits for the Chamber.
With the 4th of July celebration fast approaching, Dogiakos said the chamber board has set a deadline of April 13 for someone to step up and volunteer to be the event chairperson. If no one comes forward, he said, the chamber will have to consider scrapping the event.
Anyone interested in volunteering can contact Dogiakos at 406-203-4679 or Chamber secretary Jenn Asselstine at 406-590-4280.
In other 4th of July week plans, the Chamber members agreed to provide an informal beer garden in the Choteau City Park on Saturday, July 2, in conjunction with the music being provided by the Choteau High School class of 2002’s reunion committee. Dani Arps, a member of the class of 2002, said any proceeds from their reunion event will be donated to the Choteau Lions Club’s city park band shell fund.
On Sunday, July 3, Chamber will put on its own brewfest, featuring Montana-made beers and other beverages, and is also working to book a band for the late afternoon event. Following the brewfest, there will be rodeo slack at the Choteau Rodeo Grounds and the Choteau American Legion Club will be putting on a street dance.
On July 4, the Choteau Chamber will host an Independence Day parade, that is being organized by Barb Bouma, Phyllis Bechtold and other committee members. The parade committee is taking suggestions for a parade theme and a parade grand marshal.
In other matters, the Chamber has also begun planning its annual Easter egg hunt, which will be held in conjunction with the Choteau Community Fireworks fundraiser at the Choteau Pavilion on Saturday, April 16.
Chamber member Tom Frownfelder is the chairman for the egg hunt this year.
The hunt is open to children ages 10 and under. There will be signs for different sections of the City Park marked off for the age groups. The age groups will be expanded this year and will be for children: 0 to 2 year olds; 2 year olds; 3 and 4 year olds; 5 and 6 year olds; 7 to 10 year olds.
Each business is asked to donate three dozen plastic eggs (filled with candy or goodies) as it takes about 2,000 eggs to cover the different hunting areas for the five age groups. Those preparing eggs are asked to please tape them shut so they won’t spring open as they are tossed out for the hunt.
If businesses are placing coins in plastic eggs as a special bonus to the finders, they should label those sacks of eggs separately so that they are placed in areas where older children will be hunting eggs. These eggs won’t be put out for toddlers and little children who could choke on a coin.
Recycled plastic eggs are available at the Choteau City Office and Opportunity Bank.
Businesses can drop their eggs off at the City Office, Main Street Express, 2 Bucks Inc., Flying Bison Mercantile or the Choteau Acantha before 5 p.m. on April 15. Any business or organization whose eggs have not been dropped off by then should take them to the park before 10 a.m. on April 16 and leave them on the north-side entrance to the Pavilion.
As in recent years, Gorder-Jensen Funeral Home is providing five bicycles a prizes, one in each age group of the egg hunt. Children will find the winning prize ticket in special eggs in the park. They can redeem the tickets for the bikes at the north-side front door of the Pavilion after the egg hunt concludes.
The hunt will take place at 1 p.m. regardless of weather.
Chamber members Kate Lohman and Cody Marney with The Edge Salon are planning the fireworks fundraiser at the Pavilion from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Working with them to put on the event will be Choteau 4-H club members, doing a free-will donation meal; the Choteau Soroptimists doing a bake sale; the Lions Club bringing carnival games for children; and Chamber members donating items for the silent auction.
Lohman and Marney welcome volunteers to help with this project and anyone who is interested can reach them at the Salon.
Dogiakos reported that the Chamber has reached its 2022 membership goal of 85 members and says the group is still taking dues payments from a few other businesses, organizations and individuals.
The Chamber Board, he said, has amended the budget to create a line item for the chili feed held last month and to create a snowflake light decoration replacement fund. The snowflakes, which are put up during the winter on Main Street light poles, are wearing out and replacing the wiring harness costs about $119 each.
The Chamber has applied to Sun River Electric Cooperative for a donation from the co-op’s annual golf scramble to help fund the replacements and will also put money into the replacement fund annually.
Dogiakos said the board has also approved putting 10% of dues revenue into a strategic reserve account each year to build up six months of operating revenue that can be accessed in financially challenging times. As of March 7, the Chamber had $9,811 in its checking account.
Dogiakos said the Chamber has been working with the City of Choteau on opening the Visitors Center from late May to early September. Frownfelder has agreed to do daily cleaning for $5 a day at the center and Asselstine will do deep cleaning every few weeks. Volunteers will be sought to man the center.
This week, the Chamber After Hours programs resume after being on hiatus for more than a year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. Opportunity Bank of Choteau is the first business to sign up to offer the open house and will do so on March 17 from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Light refreshments will be served and tours of the bank building will be given.
After the open house, Dogiakos said, everyone is encouraged to go next door to the Choteau American Legion Club for St. Patrick’s Day fare and birthday cake as the Legion celebrates its birthday.
Dogiakos reported that attendance at the Chamber chili feed, held on super Bowl Sunday at the Stage Stop Inn, was down. The board brainstormed and is planning for a different event next year, one featuring a chicken wing cooking contest that isn’t held at the same time as the big football game.
Chamber members also reviewed a calendar of coming events in Choteau, including:
•Choteau Education Foundation Trivia Night, March 18.
•Choteau Soroptimists Spring Fling, March 19.
•Wild Wings bird migration celebrations, March 25-27.
•Old Trail Museum Wild Game Feed, March 26.
•Opportunity Bank chili feed for the Choteau Volunteer Fire Department, April 16.