Oct. 18 — 3:06 a.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from 405 Fourth Ave. N. to Benefis in Great Falls.
— 5:09 a.m., Choteau resident requested to speak to a deputy concerning an ongoing case involving a former roommate.
— 11:05 a.m., motorist on Interstate 15 reported a hit-and-run by a semi-truck that caused damage to his vehicle.
— 12:08 p.m., Montana Highway Patrol was notified of a hit-and-run accident on Interstate 15.
— 1:44 p.m., Choteau resident reported being harassed by an ex-landlord.
Oct. 19 — 9:35 a.m., Choteau resident reported a family dispute.
— 3:29 p.m., Choteau ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 899 10th St. N.W. and transported patient to Benefis Teton Medical Center.
— 4:51 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from BMTC to Benefis in Great Falls.
Oct. 20 — 1:30 a.m., deputy checked out a business in Fairfield where the burglar alarm sounded.
— 9:03 a.m., Choteau resident reported a verbal incident with another individual while walking down Main Street.
— 10:40 a.m., Sheriff’s Office assisted a minor who was home alone and saw an unknown vehicle in the driveway.
— 2:18 p.m., deputy investigated multiple 9-1-1 calls from near Fish and Game Wildlife area off U.S. Highway 89.
— 4:51 p.m., motorist reported a vehicle improperly passing a school bus on Secondary Highway 220.
— 9:47 p.m., Fairfield ambulance transported a patient from First Street in Sun River to Benefis in Great Falls.
Oct. 21 — 7:38 a.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency at 14029 Secondary Highway 21 and transported a patient to Benefis.
Oct. 22 — 10:58 a.m., Montana Highway Patrol and Pendroy Quick Response Unit responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 89. Patient refused transport.
— 2:56 p.m., individual reported the theft from vending machines at a Choteau business.
— 3:28 p.m., Choteau resident reported suspicious activity next door.
— 4:21 p.m., theft from a building in Choteau was reported.
Oct. 23 — 8:33 a.m., deputies responded to a report of a family altercation which resulted in one arrest.
— 9:12 a.m., Choteau resident reported an incident at a Choteau business.
— 3:15 p.m., MHP responded to an accident on Secondary Highway 220.
— 4:21 p.m., Cascade County requested mutual aid from the Fairfield fire and ambulance for a vehicle rollover with unknown injuries and extrication needed on U.S. Highway 89.
— 6:45 p.m., Choteau resident reported lost property.
— 7:59 p.m., Choteau resident spoke with deputy regarding being harassed by another individual.
— 8:26 p.m., Fairfield ambulance responded to a medical emergency in a vehicle on Interstate 15. The patient refused transport.
— 8:56 p.m., MHP responded to an accident on Interstate 15 near Dutton.
— 11:53 p.m., Choteau ambulance transported a patient from 522 Main Ave. to BTMC.
Oct. 24 — 2:01 a.m., an individual living in Power reported a possible suicidal family member in another county. Dispatch contacted that county to check on the welfare of the that individual.
— 8:48 p.m., Fairfield resident reported her spouse was possibly stuck in a snow drift on the Pishkun Access Road and he could not be reached by telephone.
From Oct. 18-24, deputies issued warnings for stop sign violation, operating a motor vehicle without taillights, speeding and an improper backing procedure.