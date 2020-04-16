The Teton Airport Commission will hold a special meeting on April 20 at 10 a.m. via video conference. In addition to airport commission members, others planning to attend the meeting include County Commissioner Dick Snellman, County Attorney Joe Coble, DOWL engineer Jim Greil and possibly representatives from the FAA in Helena among others.
The first item on the agenda is consideration of the bid received from RDO Equipment Co. of Great Falls for $179,298 for a John Deere-brand loader equipped to remove snow from the two runways and taxiway at the Choteau Airport. The Airport Commission may decide to award the contract to RDO Equipment Co. or it may reject the bid and readvertise for bids to supply the equipment. The Airport Commission has secured federal FAA funding and funding from the Montana Aeronautic Division to purchase the equipment.
The second item on the agenda is a vote to accept $20,000 in federal funds from the CARES Act (the COVID-19 relief measure), for the Choteau Airport.
The meeting will be conducted via conference call and video conference using the Polycom RealPresence app for mobile devices. After downloading the free app on your smartphone or tablet, input 161.7.29.142##2152021 to join the meeting. If you are appearing telephonically over the video, dial 406-449-7478 and then put the conference ID code 2021 when prompted. For any questions on this system, please call Airport Commission Clerk Lisa Sinton at 466-2909 or email her at lsinton@mt.gov.