Advent Recitals
Trinity Lutheran Church will present its 41st annual series of Advent recitals in December. Because of COVID-19 issues, there will not be a soup and bread lunch after the recitals.
Recitals are set for Dec. 3, 10 and 17, and will start at noon in the sanctuary of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Choteau. The recitals will run from noon to 12:30 p.m.
The recital on Dec. 3 will feature Christmas stories with Barbara Arensmeyer and Neal Wedum.
On Dec. 10, mother and daughter singers Laura Buck and Cali Salmond will perform several duets.
The final recital on Dec. 17 will feature vocalist Brian Beerman with his daughters, Karra Jordre and Sanna Beerman.