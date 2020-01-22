Fairfield High School graduate and Montana State University student Hannah Montgomery is known as “alto mom.”
Montgomery earned the loving title as an alto saxophone player in the MSU “Spirit of the West” marching band. A graphic design major, Montgomery joined the band as a freshman and plans to continue until she graduates in 2021.
An active member of the Fairfield music department, Montgomery recalled applying for music scholarships as she prepared for college. She quickly discovered that her decision to not declare music as a major prevented her from receiving them. Instead, she was encouraged to try out for the marching band, which included a scholarship of $1,000 when she started and has grown to $1,500 today.
The “Spirit of the West” is open to all MSU students from all majors who have high school band experience, Montgomery said. The band features approximately 170 musicians with Nathan Stark, Ph.D., as the director.
First-year band members audition during the week-long marching band camp held in August before the start of school. Try-outs, held the first few days of camp, include music and marching auditions. Returning members of the band also participate in the camp each August.
Montgomery said the music part was easy for her; marching was new, but she caught on quickly.
The camp is intensive, Montgomery said, but fun at the same time. She enjoys returning to camp each year. A highlight of the first camp was the pluming ceremony, where new musicians officially become members of the band.
For Montgomery, the band members quickly became her family away from home. They helped her adjust to college and taught her how to balance her schedule between school, band and free time.
“The band is a community,” Montgomery said. “Participating in the band and being part of the band family is a very important part of my college experience in Bozeman.”
Meeting new people isn’t just limited to the campus in Bozeman, as band members they also meet fellow band members from other college and universities.
“I’m now one of the older and more experienced members of the band and am more than happy to help the new members during camp and throughout the year,” Montgomery said. In fact, that is how she acquired her name “alto mom.”
“I make sure everyone in my section is taken care of, encourage them and help when needed — basically be a mom,” she laughed.
Montgomery explained the marching band is best known for their team spirit surrounding the Bobcat football team, but many of the band members, including Montgomery, also play for basketball games. During the football season, the band practices three times a week, for two hours each session. Most of the rehearsals are on a practice field with at least one prior to game day at the stadium. Practice during the basketball season isn’t quite as intense, but is still a time commitment.
Game days for football start early and don’t finish until almost everyone is out of the stadium. Just like with practice, the musicians spend hours on the field playing in all kinds of weather from extreme hot to bitter cold. It can be sunny or raining, windy or snowing. “Seriously, the band members don’t mind if we are cold. We are there for the school spirit and love playing and performing for the Cats and their supporters,” Montgomery said.
There are lots of highlights for Montgomery, from leading the team into the stadium, to halftime performances before hundreds of people. The Cat-Griz game stands out as being one of the best games of each season and this year, the band traveled to North Dakota to support the team during playoffs.
Playing for basketball means being at all home games (generally on Thursdays and Saturdays) and travelling to any post-season tournaments.
School and band practice aren’t the only activities keeping Montgomery busy. She also works 15 to 20 hours a week at Allen Yarnell Center doing communications and graphic design. Upon graduating, she hopes to work in the field of graphic design in the Bozeman area.
Montgomery, a 2016 high school graduate, started her love of music by playing in both the Fairfield concert and pep bands. For her first three years of high school, Erica Allen was her instructor and for her senior year, Lisa Voss took the position. Pep band was fun in high school and a good place to start, Montgomery said. Joining the band in Bozeman, Montgomery discovered all the musicians share the same passion for music. “I honestly love the music and love the people,” she added.
She encourages high school musicians planning to attend college to consider joining a college band. She doesn’t know of any other students from Fairfield who have played throughout their college years. She emphasized receiving financial support for college and becoming a part of a fun-loving community on campus as major benefits. “It truly is a time commitment, but so much fun,” she said.
Montgomery’s family members are her biggest cheerleaders. Her mom, Lori Montgomery from Fairfield, can be found in the stands at home Bobcat games cheering for the band and team. Her dad, Kent Montgomery from Valier, and her four brothers are just as proud of her accomplishments.
So when attending a Bobcat game, you will hear Montgomery proudly playing in the band and cheering the band’s favorite cheer, “Go, Cats, Go!”