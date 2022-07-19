Citing increases in the cost of fuel and inflation, the Northern Montana Joint Refuse Disposal District on July 14 for the first time since 2016 raised the rates by 20% that it charges district residents for the service of burying household and commercial trash in the district’s landfill.
The board members attending the meeting, Pondera County Commissioner Dale Seifert, Glacier County representative Tony Sitzman, Teton County Commissioner Dick Snellman and Teton County sanitarian Austin Moyer, said they received little public comment after the district notified ratepayers of the proposed increase in legal notices published in the Choteau Acantha and newspapers serving Pondera and Glacier counties.
Seifert said he heard from several district ratepayers who said they were not surprised that the district has to raise its rates for the 2022-23 fiscal year.
The district, made up of portions of Teton County, all of Pondera County and a portion of Glacier County, operates trash collection sites at Choteau, Dupuyer, Brady, Conrad, Valier and Cut Bank. It also provides contract services to other entities, including the Blackfeet Tribe. District truck drivers haul trash from the roll-off container sites to the regional landfill near Valier.
The landfill, on more than 160 acres north of Conrad at 1479 Valier Highway, uses about one acre a year to bury district members’ trash and has land for 127 years more of service.
The board unanimously approved raising the annual fee charged for refuse from $90 to $110 and raising the cost of most material disposal charges for garbage brought to the roll-off sites and to the landfill.
The new disposal fees range from $5 per ton for yard waste to $16 per ton for compacted waste at the roll-off sites. The rates at the landfill will now range from a low of $12 per ton for trees and brush over six feet in length to a high of $36 per ton for regular and irregular household and commercial waste and for compacted waste including commercial and residential roofing, painted pallets, remodeling and teardown refuse and mixed loads.
The board also raised the cost of disposing of tires with and without rims. Rimless car tires were $3 each and are now $3.50 each; pickup tires went from $5 each to $5.50; and semi-truck tires went from $10 each to $11, for example.
The refuse district board also approved a new charge of $1 per cubic yard for untreated wood and pallets and trees and brush of six inches in diameter or less taken to burn pits, and for grass, leaves and chips taken to the mulch piles at the Choteau, Conrad and Cut Bank roll-off sites.
Rates for appliances and dead animals did not change.
The district has a history of keeping its rates as low as possible while still funding operations. When the landfill opened in June 1992, the basic assessment fee was $68, but that increased to $95 in April 1994. In 2006, the board reduced the fee from $95 to $85 and that fee stayed in place until July of 2016, when the board raised the rate to $90.
The billing for the refuse district is done through the assessors’ offices serving Teton, Pondera and Glacier counties. The full bill is charged to the first half tax assessment and the new rate will appear on the tax notices sent out in October and payable in November.
Residents in Choteau pay two solid waste charges, one to the city for collection of garbage and one for landfill services to the NMJRDD. The city of Choteau bills residents $8.25 per month for a 65-gallon container and $11 per month for a 95-gallon container for weekly garbage pickup. The charges are included on the monthly water bill, or separately if the resident is not on city water.
In discussing the rate increase at the board meeting at the Valier-area landfill, District Superintendent Ron Collyer told board members that the fuel costs to run the trucks and other heavy equipment have doubled since last year.
Sitzman said the district is facing 9% inflation along with the rest of the state and needs to make sure that fees will cover the additional costs of operation.
District Financial Operations Manager Rachel Kinamon said that even with the 20% rate increase, the district’s rates are still “pretty decent,” compared to what other trash removal/landfill companies are now charging.
The board in addition to raising the rates also discussed the draft 2022-23 budget for the district. That budget includes a 5% pay raise, approved by the board in June, for the district’s 13 full-time and part-time employees and seven part-time substitute drivers and equipment operators. Depending on the employee’s base pay, those raises ranged from $894.82 per year to $3,451.76 per year. The highest paid full-time employee will now earn $72,486.92 while the lowest paid full-time will earn $27,300, not including benefits.
Collyer said the draft budget also includes funding to purchase a new truck, at an estimated cost of $200,000. Sitzman noted that vehicle costs have nearly doubled in the past several years.
Kinamon, who presented the budget and financial reports, said she was still working on the revenue projections for the new budget. Without the 20% increase factored in, she was projecting revenue of $974,440 for the district, coming from $670,000 in assessment fees, $150,000 in disposal charges (called tipping fees) at the landfill, $105,000 from the Blackfeet Tribe, $14,000 from the Cut Bank roll-off site, $12,000 from the Choteau roll-off site, $3,500 from the Conrad roll-off site, $300 from the Valier roll-off site and $50 each from the roll-off sites at Brady and Dupuyer, in addition to other revenue, cardboard sales and membership fees.
On the expense side, Kinamon said, the district is budgeting for $1,103,539.90 in operating expenses, a $173,955.45 Short Term Investment Pool reserve and excess revenue of $44,855.55.
The largest single line item in the expenses is personnel services at $495,464.92. Other line items include $222,100 for diesel, gasoline and oil (compared to $94,123.60 in 2021-22); $50,000 for capital projects; $43,797.77 for employee benefits (reflecting a 3% insurance increase); $40,000 for equipment repair and maintenance and $40,000 for property and casualty insurance.
The board will likely adopt its 2022-23 final budget at its August meeting.
Kinamon, who is new in the position, said she has been working to get the district’s financial records back in order. She has been working with state assessors serving the counties to identify the users who will be billed for their assessments this fall.
She has also worked with the auditors from Denning, Downey & Associates, P.C.,
who just completed the 2020-21 fiscal year audit, which contained the following deficiencies:
•The district did not reconcile cash on a monthly basis because of the turnover in the financial operations manager position.
•The district did not adequately segregate the duties of collecting, receipting, recording, depositing and reconciling cash among personnel in the financial operations office and the six roll-off sites. This has been a continuing deficiency, identified in the audits of 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21. The cause of this deficiency is that the district has a limited amount of personnel and resources to adequately design and use a segregation of duties in the office and at the roll-off sites.
•The district did not prepare a Management’s Discussion and Analysis as required by Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
Kinamon said the district has submitted a corrective action plan to address the deficiencies. She said she will continue to work on doing the monthly banking reconciliations and will present them to board members at monthly meetings.
To address the segregation of duties issue, she will prepare the day-to-day deposits with Collyer’s supervision by initialing bank deposit slips and deposit receipts. The board will continue to monitor the monthly deposits.
Kinamon also said she will work on preparing a Management’s Discussion and Analysis for annual reporting.