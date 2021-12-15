The Choteau High School boys basketball players will make their home court debut this week, playing Broadwater County High School on Dec. 16.
The boys will then travel to play Simms on Dec. 18 and Conrad on Dec. 21. The Bulldogs will see their last action before the holiday break at home on Dec. 22, when they host Jefferson County High School.
For the home games, the boys junior varsity squad will play on Dec. 16 at 4:30 p.m. and the varsity squad at 7:30 p.m. against Broadwater. On Dec. 22, the JV boys will play at 2:30 p.m. and the varsity squad at 5:30 p.m. (note, this is a change from the original schedule).
Last week, the boys traveled to Anaconda for a pair of pre-season, nonconference games with Anaconda and Thompson Falls.
Against Anaconda, playing their first game of the season, Choteau’s varsity boys fell behind, 8-2, in the first quarter and were never able to wrest the lead back. The Choteau boys scored in single digits for the first three quarters and both teams scored 11 in the fourth stanza. The Bulldogs made only five of 25 free-throw attempts.
In the second game of the weekend, Choteau’s boys stayed with Thompson Falls in the first quarter, trailing by just one at the start of the second quarter.
In the second period, however, the Thompson Falls boys went on a 16-7 run against Choteau and led, 30-20, at halftime. Scoring was relatively even in the second half of the game, but the Bulldogs were unable to climb out of the second-quarter deficit, though they came within six points in the fourth quarter. The boys did much better on free-throw shooting, making 12 of 20 tries.
Coach Kevin Kovatch on Monday said he and assistant coach Dan Yeager were pleased with the effort the boys displayed and the potential they showed to ramp up their competitiveness. The kids played hard and were solid on defense, Kovatch said. They made little mistakes that can be fixed on their defensive rotations so that their zone defense is more effective, he said.
On offense, they will continue to work on shooting accuracy and on three-throw shooting. In both of last week’s games, if the Choteau boys had made most of their free-throws, they could have won, Kovatch said.
While he has a relatively young team, Kovatch said, he thinks the boys are farther ahead in conditioning and skills than they were last year at the same time.
Boys who are starting on varsity are Henry Bieler, Bowen Rappold, Jacob Beattie, Will Patterson and Landon Jamison. Freshman Kellen Meyer is the first sub on the bench.
STATISTICS
Choteau 2-7-6-11 — 26
Anaconda 8-10-15-11 — 44
Choteau — Henry Bieler 1 2/7 4, Karson Thomas 0 0/2 0, Kellen Meyer 3 1/3 8, Bowen Rappold 1 0/5 2, Jacob Beattie 0 1/2 1, Will Patterson 3 1/2 7, Gus Johnson 1 0/0 2, Justyce Yeager 1 0/2 2. Totals: 8 5/25.
Anaconda — R. Snow 0 1/5 1, G. Galle 4 7/10 16, B. Farmer 1 0/0 2, R. Hurley 2 2/2 7, C. Galle 1 0/0 2, W. Dahood 2 1/2 5, C. Mikalatos 1 5/10 7, R. Kriskovich 2 0/0 4. Totals: 13 16/29.
Total fouls: Choteau 21, Anaconda 23. Fouled out: Bieler, Patterson. Three-point goals: Meyer, G. Galle 3, Hurley.
Choteau 13-7-12-14 — 46
Thompson Falls 14-16-11-14 — 55
Choteau — Henry Bieler 5 7/11 21, Kellen Meyer 4 0/0 10, Bowen Rappold 0 1/2 1, Will Patterson 3 1/3 7, Gus Johnson 0 2/2 2, Landon Jamison 2 1/2 5. Totals: 14 12/20.
Thompson Falls — Nathan Schraeder 6 2/3 15, Adam Childers 4 0/0 11, Braxton Dorscher 3 0/0 7, Bryson LeCarre 1 1/2 4, Ben Cooper 1 3/8 5, Breck Ferris 1 1/6 3. Totals: 20 9/22.
Total fouls: Choteau 22, Thompson Falls 17. Fouled out: Beattie, Patterson, Jamison. Three-point goals: Bieler 4, Meyer 2, Schraeder, Childers 3, Dorscher.