Certified Boater training for Tiber Reservoir is available online at cleandraindrymt.com. While Fish, Wildlife and Parks offices are closed to the public, people interested in applying for the Certified Boater designation must complete the training online.
Watercraft owners who primarily recreate on Tiber Reservoir can receive the Certified Boater designation. The online training course provides participants with information about the invasive mussel threat; how to appropriately clean, drain and dry watercraft; and why it’s important for everyone to take responsibility in protecting Montana’s waterbodies.
The Certified Boater program is open to Montana residents who live east of the continental divide and who boat primarily on Tiber Reservoir. As proof of Certified Boater designation, the watercraft owners will receive decals to place on their watercraft and trailer.
Certified Boaters can access all public boat ramps on Tiber Reservoir and are expected to do a self-inspection every time they exit the waterbody to make sure their boat is clean, drained and dry. The program is designed to decrease volume at decontamination stations and allow a focus on boats traveling elsewhere. Certified Boater participants sign an agreement pledging to go through decontamination before leaving his or her designated waterbody to launch in another waterbody.
Canyon Ferry Reservoir is no longer a Certified Boater area. Restrictions on Canyon Ferry Reservoir boat launches have been removed, allowing all boaters to access all public boat ramps this year. FWP sought to remove the launch restrictions after three years of monitoring Canyon Ferry water resulted in no detections of invasive quagga or zebra mussels.
For more information on invasive mussels, locations of inspection stations and the Certified Boater training, visit cleandraindrymt.com or call 444-2440.