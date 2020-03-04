Beginning in mid-March, Montanans will be asked to respond to the 2020 census. Households on a mail route should expect to receive an invitation letter and questionnaire in the mail around March 15. The forms will not be sent to a P.O. Box, however; those households should expect a U.S. Census Bureau employee to deliver documents to their home in person. Even though you receive a paper form, all citizens are welcome to complete the questions online or via phone.
To complete the form on paper, simply fill out the form and send it back, postage free, in the provided envelope.
To complete the census online, you must take the paper documents delivered to you and input the information from the address label to obtain your user ID. If you don’t have the paper materials, you can call 1-800-354-7271 to get your user ID. (People living in group housing, such as a university dormitory or military barracks, cannot respond online.)
To complete the census via phone, call the U.S. Census call center number listed on the paper materials delivered to you. There are several call center numbers. If you don’t have the paper materials, call 1-800-923-8282.
The census was set up in Article 1, Section 2 of the U.S. Constitution as the way a state’s number of representatives in the U.S. House and share of federal tax monies are apportioned; the more population a state has, generally the more tax money it receives and the more representatives it can legally have (no more than one for every 30,000 constituents).
“Counting everyone in Montana is critical because it determines the state’s share of federal funding for the next decade, it shapes local voting districts and it determines whether Montana will get another representative in Congress,” said Emilie Saunders, the director of communications and public affairs for the Montana Department of Commerce. “Montana receives more than $2 billion in federal money each year for schools, healthcare services, highways, senior services and more. For every Montanan who is not counted, communities stand to lose $20,000 over the next decade.”
Census data also helps determine school districts, establish fair-market rent standards and inform city and county planners on the areas most in need for new roads, schools, medical services and other public goods. It also provides valuable information to local news sources, like the Acantha.
“Montana gets about $3 billion a year of federal funds right now, which is guided by data from the 2010 census. The biggest things that money is used for include Medicaid, SNAP and school lunch programs. The census is so important for programs like that. I’d encourage people to go to search online for ‘Counting for Dollars 2020’ by the George Washington Institute of Public Policy. There, they have a state-by-state look at how this money is distributed,” said Colleen McCarthy, a Census Bureau partner specialist representing several Montana counties, including Teton.
Montana’s population reached over a million in 2012, and continues to grow at about 1% a year. According to census.mt.gov, children under age 5 are at the highest risk of being undercounted. In Montana, that’s close to 50,000 children. Montana also has a unique situation, considering that many “snow birds” reside here part-time. Those who stay at their Montana residence more than any other out-of-state residence should fill out the census as Montana residents.
Other populations at high risk of being undercounted are those in non-traditional households (e.g. those who are homeless, incarcerated or living in nursing homes and long-term care centers). These populations likely won’t receive paper census forms, so it is important they call the census call center number above, or go to an official “Be Counted” site. Almost all public libraries are Be Counted sites; in Teton County, the joint city-county libraries in Choteau, Dutton and Fairfield are all part of the system. There, patrons will have internet access, and someone will be available to help operate the computer, if needed. (Be aware, an attendant cannot enter patrons’ responses on their behalf, or watch while they enter their responses. Only U.S. Census Bureau employees are allowed to do that.)
Census Day is April 1. The U.S. Census Bureau hopes all citizens will respond to the questionnaire as soon as possible and by that date.