The Teton County Commissioners will hold a special meeting on Monday, March 30, at 9 a.m. in their office on the main floor of the county courthouse in Choteau. Agenda items include: approval of a resolution to hold the primary election in the county in June by mail ballot; a resolution requesting the distribution of the county’s share of special gas tax revenue from the Montana Department of Transportation; update and/or action on matters related to the coronavirus pandemic from the Teton County Board of Health; approval of a letter of support for the Teton Cooperative Canal Co.’s application for grant funding for further improvements at Eureka Reservoir.