Teton County Emergency Medical Services will hold an informational meeting in Choteau on June 5 at 6:30 p.m. at the Choteau EMS Station behind the hospital to outline classes starting in June.
EMS will run an emergency medical responder and emergency medical technician class starting June 13. Teton County EMS Director Debra Coverdell said the EMR portion of the class will finish up in about a month and the students who want to continue through the EMT class will have that opportunity, but those who want to test out as an EMR can. The EMT class will finish up in the fall. This is the first time the two courses have been held concurrently.
The EMR course costs $150 and the EMT course costs $275.
Anyone with questions is encouraged to contact Coverdell via email at dcoverdell@tetoncountymt.gov and 406-466-5552.