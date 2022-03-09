Choteau Arts Studio & Gallery is sponsoring an old-time fiddle dance/concert for the whole family on Friday, March 11, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Choteau Pavilion. Admission is by free-will donation.
Isaac Callender, his wife Louise Steinway and Friends, a group of award-winning musicians from across Montana will perform traditional, bluegrass, twin fiddle, Celtic music and more, giving everyone something to enjoy.
Callender and Steinway teach fiddle and guitar classes at Choteau Arts, sponsored in part by the Montana Arts Council through the National Endowment for the Arts, and the Boe Brothers Foundation. Contact Choteau Arts at 406-466-2800 for more information.