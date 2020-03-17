Apologies for missing the last off week. I hope it won’t happen regularly as there is always something to keep you all aware of.
The overwhelming news that we are all dealing with is the COVID-19 virus, better known to us as the 2019 novel coronavirus. How will this affect Choteau as a community and ultimately the day to day operations of city government?
Our Constitution at the national level as well as the state level are clear, we as citizens have the right to participate in the actions and activities that our local government are involved in. I am getting emails daily from other mayors here in Montana who are asking about canceling city council meetings, canceling city board meetings and other public matters. I can’t see us doing that here unless something local or more extreme comes up.
The City of Choteau must remain open and operational, regardless of this issue, whether you believe it to be the epidemic it is, or you are more tempered to the reaction. The city is no different than you: it has bills to pay and essential functions to maintain to keep you and your homes safe. The City Council will continue to hold our meetings on the regularly scheduled days and times. The city respects all our citizens, and we value their input at our meetings and when conducting our business.
If you are not comfortable coming to a council meeting, a board meeting or other public hearing because of the coronavirus outbreak, and you wish to comment on matters before any of the bodies, please reach out to me, and we will gladly accept your written comment that we will either into the record if you would like or enter as a written submission. The last thing I, the council members or the City of Choteau wish to do is disenfranchise a citizen or prevent their voice from being heard when it comes to things that are vital to our community.
We are a country of amazing minds and people. It is my hope that soon our scientists and medical folks will work with their counterparts across the globe to find a vaccine soon and we can put this chapter of medical misery behind us.
As always reach out with questions or concerns. You can email me at Choteaumayor@3rivers.net or call me at 406-590-3031. Remember — The City of Choteau and its elected officials work for you!
Chris Hindoien was elected to serve out the remaining two years in the term of the late Mayor Jack Conatser. He is the owner of Rocky Mountain Insurance Services in Choteau.