A massive discount retailer that has 15,500 stores in small towns across the United States and in five Canadian provinces, Family Dollar/Dollar Tree plans to open its new store in Choteau on Aug. 11 if construction wraps up as planned and staff positions are filled.
Matt Goodsell of Great Falls, the district manager overseeing all the Family Dollar and combined Family Dollar/Dollar Tree stores in Montana, said last week that the store in Choteau, a combined Family Dollar/Dollar Tree store, will be the newest in Montana for only a few weeks until the new store in Circle opens.
According to the Family Dollar website, this discount retailer offers household cleaners, food, health and beauty aids, toys, apparel, pet supplies, hardware, housewares, home fashions and seasonal goods.
Goodsell said the store in Choteau will be a multi-price point store, with prices as low as $1 going up from there to $20 or more and will carry all the major brands of common household items.
The corporation, which is headquartered in Chesapeake, Virginia, has 31 stores in Montana, from Plentywood in the east to Thompson Falls in the west.
The store in Choteau will carry all the regular Family Dollar goods and about a third of the Dollar Tree regular goods, including seasonal items, partyware, stationery and cards, toys and housewares.
“We kind of have it all, maybe not in the biggest variety. It’s kind of a one-stop shop for customers to come and get what they need,” Goodsell said.
According to the Family Dollar website, entrepreneur Leon Levine founded the company in 1959, opening the first Family Dollar store in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Levine designed a self-serve, cash-and-carry neighborhood discount store that has proven successful for the corporation. During the 2010s, Family Dollar merged with Dollar Tree, together becoming one of the largest small-format retailers in the United States. Family Dollar and Dollar Tree have more than 15,500 locations.
Goodsell said that the size of the massive company gives it great buying power, allowing it to purchase goods and then resell them at prices comparable to Wal-Mart. The store in Choteau is close to 10,000 square feet and is a new “combined” model, carrying product lines from both Family Dollar and Dollar Tree.
He said the store in Choteau will allow local shoppers to get low prices on name-brand products without having to drive to Great Falls or wait for the mail to deliver products ordered on the internet.
“I like to think it’s a positive impact,” Goodsell said of the store opening in Choteau. He has been with the company for 13 years and he says he often hears from customers that they love having the company in their towns.
He said he thinks new customers will be pleasantly surprised at the product lines offered and will be happy not to have to drive to Great Falls to get comparable prices.
Construction on the new store in Choteau started earlier this spring. Local landowners Jim and Barb Bouma sold the property on the south edge of Choteau along U.S. Highway 89 to the corporation after the city’s Board of Adjustments changed the zoning from industrial to highway business. (The Boumas have no financial interest in the store.)
Goodsell said construction is nearly finished and the new staff — not all of whom are hired yet — will start setting up the store on Aug. 2. The 10-day set up is scheduled to be done in time for the soft opening on Aug. 11. Goodsell said that date is tentative and could change.
Once the store is open, its regular business hours will be Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. A grand opening will likely be held several weeks after the store’s soft opening.
Goodsell said on July 20 that he had not yet hired a manager for the Choteau store and that there were still open positions for full-time and part-time “associates” who are cross-trained to run the registers, stock goods, clean up and provide customer service. “We’re jack-of-all-trades no matter what position,” Goodsell said, adding that depending on the volume of customers, he expects to hire 10 to 15 employees for the Choteau store.
He declined to give a starting wage but said that “in today’s hiring environment, pay is negotiable.” Applications are available online at familydollar.com/careers. The company also offers a range of benefits for full-time employees, including health insurance, dental insurance and a 401K retirement plan. There are also some benefits for part-time employees and a bonus plan for store managers.
Goodsell said Family Dollar’s local employees will be the face of the store. “We want to be a valued member of the community,” he said.
He said he is looking into the cost of joining the Choteau Chamber of Commerce but was not sure whether the corporation would do that.
Goodsell also said he is not sure whether the corporation would allow the Choteau store to support any local charities or benefits. Nationally, the corporation makes contributions to Boys & Girls Clubs of America, but there are few of those clubs in rural Montana and there is not one in Choteau.
He said locals are welcome to ask the company to support nonprofits like the Old Trail Museum and Bright Eyes Animal Shelter, community fundraisers like the Choteau 4th of July fireworks, and student-benefit groups like the Choteau Booster Club, but ultimately the local store manager would have to get permission on a case-by-case basis from corporate headquarters to make any contribution to a local cause.
Goodsell said the store will be stocked out of the Family Dollar distribution center in St. George, Utah, and the Dollar Tree distribution center in Washington on a route that will serve stores in Helena, Choteau, Shelby and Cut Bank.
Goodsell said shoppers looking for advertisments for the store won’t find flyers in their mail boxes or advertisements in the Choteau Acantha. The company only does online coupons.