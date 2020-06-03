Teton County 4-H will have a fair!
Our plan was approved through the Teton County Board of Health on May 26. Last fall, we chose a theme to play on the 2020 year. It was, “You have to believe it to see it!” We had no idea how true that would be.
While we are having the fair, for the most part it will be for 4-H members and their immediate family only. We will adhere to social distancing and sanitation guidelines, which has caused a need to let the public know they won’t be able to join us at the fair this year.
The only exception will be for our market animal livestock sale, where 4-H members will offer their locally grown and raised protein source for purchase by consumers. The sale this year will be in a much different format. We are excited to announce two ways for you to participate in the Teton County 4-H market livestock auction to purchase animals for your meat products.
This year, auctioneers Jerry Collins, benefit auction specialist, and Ryan Perry, Western Livestock Auction, are helping 4-H members sell their animals. 4-H market livestock animal pictures may be viewed at jerrycollinsauctions@hibid.com starting in mid-June. Potential buyers can bid online from the comfort of their homes and may place bids online once weights are entered following 4-H shows slated for June 25-27 and through the live/online sale on June 27 from 7 p.m. until all meat animals are sold.
Potential buyers who would prefer to attend the auction in person may do so by joining us at the Stage Stop Inn Rocky Mountain Convention Center. Avoid lines and register at jerrycollinsauctions@hibid.com or come between 6:30 and 7 p.m. to register. Limited seating, per the guidelines, will be available. Weather permitting, outdoor seating may be available.
Due to current pandemic conditions, we will not be able to host buyers at a Meat and Greet prior to the event this year. We are trying to reduce congestion and touchpoints to keep our buyers safe. The Livery Saloon at the Stage Stop Inn will be open for those who want to purchase their own refreshments, but as this is a 4-H youth event, no alcohol will be permitted in the sale area.
Buyers attending the live portion of the sale will receive a printed sale program with photos of animals. Those seated indoors will view screens displaying pictures of the market animals. Those viewing at home will see the same animals up for auction and bidding. Simultaneous live and online bidding will happen starting at 7 p.m. with Perry as live auctioneer and Collins running the online portion. Jerry Collins Auctions will be doing all the sale clerking. Processing of beef will be done at Vandevanter Meats and processing of hogs, lambs and goats will be at Bear Paw Meats. Both facilities plan to deliver packaged meat to Choteau in July.
For more details on purchasing your meat products, please contact a Teton County 4-H livestock member or email Jane Wolery at jane.wolery@montana.edu.
For our 4-H members who work throughout the year developing project skills, training in leadership areas and serving our communities, the process truly does involve believing before seeing. They establish goals at the outset of the year, visualizing the outcome they wish to achieve. They thoughtfully consider differences they want to make in their clubs and communities.
In 2020, it has become especially important to keep focused on the overall goals and to continue to adapt and pursue the achievement of those goals. We do have to believe it first, in order to see it and then achieve it. Help us celebrate the accomplishments of our 4-H youth this year, from a distance, while they continue their learning for their club, community, country and world. 4-H believes and sees how the improvement of an individual affects the greater good for us all.