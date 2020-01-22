Ice jams may be unpredictable but an ice jam on Spring Creek last week was par for the course for Choteau folks, especially longtime residents on the city’s east side.
The National Weather Service advised on Sunday, “Those who live next to this creek may continue to experience flooding and road closures as temperatures fluctuate over the next few days. Ice and/or floodwaters may impact homes and/or businesses across the area, so please follow guidance from local authorities and have a plan to move to higher ground if water/ice threaten your immediate area.”
On Jan. 8, 1976, an Acantha photograph showed ice jams along Spring Creek. They “caused some minor flooding in the City Park as can be seen in the photo above which was taken this week. City employees have done some work in an effort to alleviate the problem before it becomes more serious.”
The problem got more serious by the following week. “Frozen culverts and ice jams created considerable commotion and concern last Friday when Spring Creek overran its banks causing flooding of basements and roads in the northeast part of town.
“The city crew and Swortzel Construction worked Friday clearing ice from the creek and culverts in an effort to get the water flowing within its banks, and apparently their efforts were not in vain as by Saturday afternoon there was a normal flow of water from the City Park north which alleviated the problem of flooding basements in the residential area.
“Jim Ramaker reported that the water was within an inch of coming into his house all day Friday and he had to stay up Friday night to keep the water out of his main floor before it finally receded back within its banks.
“The City Park area is a mass of ice over much of the grounds from the flooding and the water traveled south beyond the GTA elevator where roadways, etc., became ice ponds. The tourist parking area near the ball diamonds was also flooded and the water overflowed the banks covering the roadway around the west end of the baseball diamonds.
“City Clerk James Dellwo reported there were no problems reported on Monday so no further work was being done to remove ice in the area of the City Park other than checking to see that the culverts were flowing freely.”
In January 1979 it happened again. “Snow is not the only wintertime problem facing the residents of Choteau. Water problems have developed in the Hobson Addition because of the freezing up and flooding of Spring Creek.
“Ice has formed in the entire creek, causing water to go over the banks, and increasing the groundwater. This causes water to go into basements for a couple of blocks east of Spring Creek. In addition, the water is getting into the city sewer system and causing a backup of some floor drains in the same area.
“The council tried to come up with a method to relieve the problem but no solution has been arrived at. There is not an ice jam in the creek but just a general freeze-up all along the creek in the city limits. Old timers tell the council this has happened in the past in long hard winters and the only solution is warmer weather.
“Clerk Jim Dellwo reported that as of noon last Friday, the groundwater in the sewer lines has mysteriously disappeared.
“The city clerk reported that the cleaning and television work on 3,100 feet of city sewer has been completed. The films taken have been turned over to the engineer and the results will be presented to the city in the near future. Much valuable information regarding the sewer lines examined will be available to the city. Preliminary reports showed that a lot of groundwater was getting into the sewers where they cross Spring Creek on the east side of town.”
Spring Creek ice jams happened in January 1980, 1982, 1991 and 1996, according to a search of the Acantha archives.
One in late December 1995 was also of note. “Spring Creek flood. When Spring Creek froze over and started flooding parts of Choteau, city workers showed up with backhoes and broke up the ice jams in City Park. Before the flooding could be stopped, however, a few streets like 3rd Street Northeast became temporary lakes. ‘It really wasn’t too bad, we were lucky,’ Choteau City Foreman Earl Armstrong told the Acantha. ‘It really started running over on Wednesday and by Friday morning everything was under control.”
Ice jams have been destructive forces for decades, especially on Muddy Creek and on the Teton River in northeastern Teton County. Four county bridges were destroyed in February 1971, and earlier ones were “taken out” in 1952, 1965 and 1969.
On Feb. 10, 1938, the columnist from Belleview, west of Choteau, noted this eyebrow-raising entry, “Mrs. Kenneth Gleason was late for school last Friday due to an ice jam in the Teton River which was removed by dynamite.”