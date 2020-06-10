The GoFundMe fundraising page for injured Choteau resident Tyler Hlavac has already exceeded its first funding goal, but his road to recovery is still a long one.
Hlavac was injured in a workplace accident on May 22, falling from a ladder while repairing a residential roof in Choteau. He had been up and down the ladder a few times already when on his fateful trip up the ladder again, it shifted under his weight while he carried a partial bundle of shingles. He reached for the gutter as the ladder began to twist out from under him, and his feet slipped through the rungs of the ladder. He landed on a hard surface directly on his tailbone, causing significant compression damage to his L1-L2 vertebrae and spinal cord.
“I kind of look at it like a car accident that happens while you’re going to the grocery store,” said his brother, Charles Hlavac. “It was a mundane job, not a particularly high roof. He fell from less than 10 feet, but the tragic circumstance was the way he fell.”
Tyler underwent emergency surgery in Great Falls to relieve pressure on his spine and reduce swelling. The surgical team removed several bone fragments, reduced a hematoma and fused his spine from the T11 to L3 vertebrae (from the lower ribs to the mid-lumbar area). The whole process required eight screws and two rods.
After spending three full days in the intensive care unit after his surgery, Tyler was moved to the neurological floor for one day. There, a team worked with him to get him up and moving right away, in the hopes of sending the right signals between his body and brain again as early as possible.
“Right now, it looks like everything from the knees up will work normally. The main concern is from his ankles to his toes,” Charles explained. “He has some movement and flexing in his left foot and toes, with a lot of pins and needles sensation. His right foot is at a one out of five right now, meaning they can kind of feel some movement but it’s hard to see visually.”
Tyler is now completing rehab in Great Falls. He was able to visit with his wife, Erin, and their three children Cru, Gage and Harper (ages 10, 8 and 6 respectively) through a window, as COVID-19 safety measures are still in place.
“He’s still in a lot of pain, but he’s in high spirits and has a good attitude,” Charles said. “I talked to him on the phone on Friday (May 29) and he had gotten behind on his pain medications, so he was suffering from that and it took him a couple days to get caught back up on that. But Tyler is super tough. If it’s a matter of work and pushing through it, there’s no doubt he’ll do his best to make a full recovery.”
Tyler works with Charles at Teton Pass Ski Area in the winter and during the summer, works for Greyn’s Fertilizer Supply, Inc. He’s no stranger to physical work involving heavy machinery and much greater heights. “It’s tough to imagine that it happened in a smaller ladder incident, but those mundane things can be a big deal,” Charles said.
The family is expecting hefty expenses from medical bills, continued physical therapy and long-term rehabilitation and time out of work and a potential need for a shift in careers for Tyler. He may also need temporary handicap-accessible housing in Great Falls for a time, as he completes his therapy on Benefis Health System’s West Campus.
“There are so many unknowns in all of this, even the doctors are unsure what the future will be like,” Charles said. “
As of June 1, the GoFundMe page benefitting Tyler had raised $25,905, exceeding its first goal of $25,000. As expenses continue, the family may need more help, but they are extremely grateful for all the help they’ve been given.
“I’ve seen a lot of confusion over the GoFundMe fees,” Charles said. “Some people contacted me saying they wanted to donate, but they didn’t want GoFundMe to take 10% or even 50% of the donation. The fee is 2.9%, similar to a credit card transaction. The site will ask you to donate extra towards their operation, but you don’t need to.”
Those who don’t wish to donate through the website can send checks to Tyler Hlavac. A separate account has been set up in his name at First Bank of Montana. Checks and cards can also be sent to the family at P.O. Box 208, Choteau, MT 59422.
“Ty is a hardworking guy with a big heart, always helping others before himself,” Charles said. “He is just overwhelmed with the amount of support people have shown. We’re all very thankful.”