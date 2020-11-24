Teton County saw 35 new cases of laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases between Nov. 17 and 23, and on Monday Fairfield Public Schools moved to prevent the spread of possible illness in the secondary system by switching to distance learning for the rest of the week.
In a statement to the Acantha on Monday evening, Superintendent Dustin Gordon said, following the weekend, Fairfield Schools were made aware of a couple potential COVID-19 cases that, if positive, could impact students in grades seven through 12 and one elementary class.
“Due to the short week followed by an extended holiday, the administration with support of the school board and the Teton County Health Department, implemented their remote learning plan for those students and staff,” Gordon said. “This was a proactive and preventative measure taken to minimize any potential spread that takes advantage of the holiday schedule to minimize the loss of learning time and get students back in school earlier than waiting for results, then taking action.”
He said successful grouping and use of cohorts in the remaining pre-kindergarten through sixth grades has made it safe for their continued education in school for the remainder of the short week.
“We will continue to monitor the situation and update our community and families as more information becomes available,” he said.
In a social media post on the school system’s Facebook page Monday, Gordon further said, “We are currently hoping to get more students back in school on Monday, Nov. 30, pending further information, but it is likely that this could extend through Dec. 4.”
Choteau Superintendent Chuck Gameon on Monday said two elementary school classrooms are now out on quarantine, using the distance learning model, and several other students in the secondary grades have also been quarantined.
With substitute teacher numbers low this year, Gameon said the district is having to shift paraprofessionals from their usual duties to cover in-person classes affected by illness. At this time, the Choteau Public Schools are proceeding with in-person classes, but that could change if more COVID infections occur. Choteau Schools will go on Thanksgiving break on Nov. 25 and won’t return to the classroom until Nov. 30.
Gameon on Nov. 19 confirmed that COVID-19 has caused the quarantine of some members of the Choteau junior high boys basketball team and the team will not hold any more practices until after the Thanksgiving break. He said the quarantine is not related to any travel to tournaments as there are no junior high tournaments being held during the regular season.
Choteau Mayor Chris Hindoien also announced at the Nov. 17 meeting of the City Council that one Public Works crew member, who tested positive for COVID-19, has completed his recovery and will return to work on Nov. 23, but another Public Works crew member has also tested positive and will be out for about two weeks. From now on, he said, all public works employees will travel to work sites in separate vehicles. The absences are being covered in-house and city services are not being affected, he said.
Countywide, TCHD Director Melissa Moyer said on Monday, four Teton County residents remain hospitalized with COVID. The county had 29 active cases on Monday and a cumulative count of 172 cases.
Moyer said that the 35 new cases include 15 cases diagnosed on Nov. 18. Those cases are not related to any one event and are spread throughout the county. The Choteau and Fairfield areas are seeing more cases than the Power or Dutton areas, she added.
The 15 positive tests generally came from two different groups of people, she said: part of them were from people who had been in close contact with another positive person while the other part were just people who came down with symptoms and saw their healthcare providers.
The demographics of the 35 new cases include 17 females and 18 males. The age break-down of the females is: four ages 10-19, one 20-29, two 30-39, four 50-59, five 60-69 and one 90-99. The breakdown for the males is: one 0-9, four 10-19, two 30-39, two 40-49, four 50-59, one 60-69, two 70-79, one 80-89 and one 90-99. (These figures do not include any potential new cases from the Fairfield school system.)
She said that as of Monday there are about 160 people across the county in quarantine for two weeks.
With Thanksgiving happening this week, Moyer said she urges people to be cautious about getting together with others outside of their immediate household.
“The big thing I would say is that it is okay to make the decision not to spend Thanksgiving with non-household members. It’s probably the safer choice not to go, and I hope no one is feeling too much guilt over that,” she said.
Moyer said COVID-19 is stressing local healthcare providers and emergency medical technicians who staff the county’s ambulances. The hospitals in Great Falls are reporting that they are at or near capacity for COVID hospitalizations, she said.
“It’s just a really stressful situation that they are all in,” she said of healthcare providers.
Gov. Steve Bullock on Nov. 17 announced new public health measures to limit capacity in bars, restaurants, breweries, distilleries and casinos, to limit public gatherings to 25 individuals where social distancing is not possible, and to require face coverings in all counties regardless of case count beginning on Nov. 20, to slow the spread of COVID-19 in Montana.
Bullock also announced he would direct unspent Coronavirus Relief Funds to aid businesses impacted by the restrictions and provide $200 a week in additional unemployment benefits to Montanans for four weeks.
“We must find a way to make it through these coming winter months. We need all Montanans to recognize that there is widespread community transmission, and your risk of becoming infected with the virus increases the more you engage in gatherings of any kind,” Bullock said. “We all have to collectively recognize that this virus won’t stop spreading through our communities on its own. If we come together and follow the restrictions, we can curb some of the spread we are seeing.”
Bullock’s directive places new restrictions to limit gatherings as cases in Montana and across the nation have spiked over the last several weeks. Restaurants, bars, breweries, distilleries and casinos can operate at a maximum of 50% capacity and can close no later than 10 p.m. Tables will be limited to six people per table and establishments are still required to maintain social distancing.
Bullock’s directive also modifies the requirements described in the July 15 directive providing for the mandatory use of face coverings in certain settings and the Aug. 12 directive providing for the mandatory use of face coverings in all K-12 schools to apply in all counties statewide, whether a county has identified four active cases.
Public gatherings will be limited to 25 individuals where social distancing is not possible or observed. The directive exempts places of worship which remain subject to the 50-person limit provided in phase two where social distancing can be maintained. Leaders are encouraged to ensure social distancing and encourage virtual services where possible. The directive does not alter current requirements for schools.
Bullock also strongly encouraged Montanans to limit their involvement of any private in-person gatherings of 15 or more people, as private social gatherings are a significant contributor to the spread of the virus.
To support businesses impacted by restrictions, the governor will be providing another round of the Business Stabilization Grants to the existing businesses that have been vetted through the process and have received prior funding. A total of $75 million will be available to businesses. Businesses who have already received Business Stabilization Grants will receive an email inviting them to accept a third round of funding. To be eligible for funding, businesses must agree to comply with all state and local COVID-19 orders including requiring masks, social distancing, capacity and closing time restrictions.
Bullock will also provide $25 million to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry to provide eligible Montanans who are unemployed or partially unemployed because of COVID-19 disruptions with a supplemental payment of $200 a week for four weeks beginning on the week ending Nov. 28 and ending Dec. 19. To receive this support, eligible recipients do not need to apply separately. Individuals will receive the benefit if they keep filing their regular payment requests in montanaworks.gov or mtpua.mt.gov.
The full directive can be read here: https://covid19.mt.gov/Portals/223/Documents/2020-11-17_Directive%20on%20Group%20Size%20and%20Capacity%20-%20FINAL.pdf?ver=2020-11-17-150044-130.